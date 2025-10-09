Fan-favorite Real Housewives star to return to Broadway in December

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is making her way back to the Broadway stage later this year.

Burruss, 49, will join the cast of the Tony-nominated jukebox musical & Juliet, a reimagined spin on Romeo and Juliet set to the beloved pop songs from songwriter Max Martin’s catalog, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

She will step into the role of Angélique, Juliet Capulet’s close friend and nurse, beginning December 11, with her final performance set for March 8, 2026.

The RHOA alum takes over for Cheryl Porter, who began her limited engagement in early August.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to the Broadway stage in this incredible musical,” Burruss said in a statement. “As a songwriter myself, I am such a fan of Max Martin’s genius mind, and to get to come back to Broadway in this joyful musical that celebrates his catalog is a dream come true.”

open image in gallery Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss (fourth from the left) is joining the cast of Broadway's '& Juliet' ( AB+DM/Bravo )

The Grammy-winning reality TV star is no stranger to Broadway, making her debut in the hit musical Chicago in 2018 during her long-running tenure on Bravo’s RHOA.

Burruss has also been involved as a producer on several shows, including Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Piano Lesson, The Wiz and Othello.

She recently joined the production team for Debbie Allen’s upcoming Broadway directorial debut of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer.

“Wow, just wow,” Burrus said of the news on Instagram earlier this week. “I’m so thankful for this opportunity to be a part of the production team.”

open image in gallery Kandi Burruss first gained notoriety as the lead singer of the Nineties R&B girl group Xscape ( Getty Images for ESSENCE )

Burruss first shot to fame in the Nineties as the lead singer of the R&B girl group Xscape. She founded the group in 1990 with Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott. They later added Tamera Coggins as their fifth member.

The group went on to achieve multi-platinum status, and became known for hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “Understanding” and “My Little Secret.”

In 2009, Burruss joined RHOA, where she endeared herself to fans over the course of 14 seasons before departing the show in early 2024 to seriously pursue a career in acting. She remains the show’s longest-tenured cast member.

“I no longer wanted to just be able to be a guest star,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2024. “I wanted to be able to audition for a role that’s more substantial on whatever project it may be. So I decided that I was going to go ahead and step out on faith, because this was my contract year. It was my year that I could actually make the decision for myself.”