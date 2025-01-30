Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Smith addresses his biggest career regret in the music video accompanying his brand new single, “Beautiful Scars”.

The Hollywood actor and rapper has teamed up with Big Sean for the track, released on Friday (31 January), as he announces his first album in two decades.

Based on a True Story is scheduled to come out in March and will feature previous releases including the singles “You Can Make It”, “Work of Art” and “TANTRUM”.

On “Beautiful Scars”, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star references his struggles with life in the spotlight and the importance of learning from one’s mistakes.

The video plays on the classic sci-fi film The Matrix, with Smith (playing Neo, the role made famous by Keanu Reeves) offered either a red pill or a blue pill by Big Sean (Morpheus, originally played by Laurence Fishburne).

In 2019, Smith shared a video to his YouTube channel where he said he turned down the role of Neo in 1997 because the pitch from the Wachowski siblings didn’t appeal to him. The filmmaking duo apparently tried to pitch Smith on the filmmaking style rather than the plot.

He also referenced The Matrix in a cryptic Instagram post earlier this month, with text that read: “In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?”

The screen then goes blank before revealing two follow-up messages: “Wake up, Will...” and “The Matrix has you...”

The “Beautiful Scars” music video seems to reference Smith’s notorious 2022 Oscars slap, when he struck comedian Chris Rock – who was presenting the Best Documentary award – after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, live onstage in the middle of the ceremony.

Minutes later, he received the Oscar for Best Actor, for his performance in the sports biopic King Richard, and made an emotional speech in which he apologised to all except Rock.

He later issued a full apology that said Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith’s baldness, a result of alopecia, had been “too much” for him to bear.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear emotionally,” he said. “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

“There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“Look, you’ve made some awesome career choices your whole life,” Big Sean tells Smith in the video, before alluding to the infamous moment: “There’s only one you truly regret. Well, maybe two. But we’re not gonna focus on that one.”

“Fly as a eagle, fresh outta Philly/ Yeah, I still rep the city,” Smith raps on the song. “Mirrors on the wall worth half a billi'/ 'Cause I'm a icon.”

Later he continues: “Life is confusin'/ I hate when I lose it, but I face the music/ Go, “Why did he do it?” See I'm only human.”