Priscilla Presley’s ex-business partners accused her of pulling Lisa Marie’s life-support to get control of family name
Priscilla ‘ultimately wanted to control’ Graceland, her former business partners allege
Priscilla Presley’s former business partners accused her of withdrawing her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s life-saving medication to get control of family name, a bombshell lawsuit alleges.
The 80-year-old former wife of Elvis Presley “ultimately wanted to control” her daughter’s trust and Graceland, according to the suit, obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, the heads of Priscilla Presley Partners, are suing her for breach of contract and fraud; they’re seeking at least $50 million.
Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalized in 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She died in January 2023.
Her mother was aware that she was preparing to remove her as the sole head of her trust and prematurely withdrew life-saving medical treatment in the hopes of gaining control of the sprawling estate, the suit alleges.
“Priscilla knew that Lisa’s death neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland,” the filing says. “At her house the following week (before Lisa’s funeral), Priscilla exclaimed, ‘I’m the queen. I’m in charge of Graceland.'”
Lisa Marie was the sole heir to her father’s Memphis estate. Following her death, Priscilla filed a petition challenging a 2016 amendment to the trust, which had removed her as a trustee and instead designated two of Lisa Marie’s children as co-trustees, the Hollywood Reporter reported.
Authorities have not claimed any wrongdoing in Lisa Marie’s death. The LA County medical examiner’s autopsy report determined she had died from complications from surgery.
“The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago,” the autopsy report said. “This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery.”
