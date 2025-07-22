Sir Elton John leads tributes to Ozzy Osbourne after Black Sabbath singer’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Elton John is among the famous stars who have paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after his death on Tuesday.

Sir Elton said Osbourne was a “huge trailblazer” who “secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods”.

He posted on Instagram: “So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away.

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx.”

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, who joined Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s last gig at Villa Park earlier this month, said in a post on social media: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

“What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.”

Premier League side Aston Villa, who play their home games at Villa Park, said in a statement: “Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne has passed away.

“Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from.

“The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with his wife Sharon, his family, friends, and countless fans at this extremely difficult time.

“Rest in peace, Ozzy.”

A post on Metallica’s social media accounts showed a heartbreak emoji as well as a picture of the band members with Osbourne.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary and Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood said she was among those who celebrated Osbourne’s life and legacy just weeks ago.

She wrote on X: “Devastated to hear the news of his death today. One of the greatest gifts my city gave the world.

“My thoughts are with his family.

“In Ozzy’s own words: Birmingham forever.”

Boxer Frank Bruno described him as “a character, a funny man and a legend who we will not see the likes of ever again”.