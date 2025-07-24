Ozzy Osbourne death latest: World mourns ‘unmatched’ Black Sabbath star as wife Sharon shares statement
Black Sabbath frontman died just weeks after an epic farewell show featuring performances from Metallica, Yungblud, Guns N’ Roses and Osbourne himself
The surviving members of Black Sabbath have led tributes to their pioneering frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who has died aged 76.
A joint statement from Osbourne’s family, including wife Sharon and their children, said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away [on Tuesday morning, 22 July]. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”
Just weeks ago, Osbourne bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy-metal enthusiasts at Villa Park in Birmingham – a stone’s throw from where Black Sabbath were formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his final show.
Tributes have come from British rock singer Yungblud, who performed at the show, as well as stars such as Elton John, Metallica, Ronnie Wood, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Hollywood actor Jason Momoa. Meanwhile, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons got “choked up” while paying his respects on BBC Breakfast this morning.
Elton John calls Osbourne 'a dear friend'
John wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear the news of [Ozzy Osbourne] passing away.
“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”
Korn singer pays his respects
Writing on Instagram, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said of Osbourne: “This man ment the world to me. He was one of my musical hero’s and did so much for me personally and for korn. I’m going to miss our little chats. My heart goes out to [Sharon Osbourne] and the family. Rest in peace my brother. Your memory and what you have done for music will live forever.”
Muppets salute Ozzy
Even Kermit the Frog has taken the time to remember Osbourne, with an official statement published via Muppets social media on stationery marked ‘From the pad of Kermit the Frog’.
It reads: "No one rocked harder than the great Ozzy Osbourne.
“We loved working with him on our album Kermit Unpigged. He recorded “Born To Be Wild” with Miss Piggy - the perfect song for both of them!
“Every time we bumped into Ozzy over the years, he made us feel just as cool as he was.
“We loved having a friend like Ozzy Osbourne and we feel so lucky to have known him, worked with him and experienced his music for so many decades.”
How Ozzy Osbourne invented modern reality TV
Osbourne became an unlikely television sensation in the 2000s, with an MTV reality show chronicling his family revealing him to be a funny, sweary, technology-challenged ‘teddy bear’.
The Independent looks back on a series that forever changed pop culture:
How Ozzy Osbourne invented modern reality TV: ‘He was the one that took the risk’
Black Sabbath Bridge adorned in flowers as fans remember a Birmingham icon
Alice Cooper remembers 'an unmatched showman'
In a statement to The Independent, rock icon Alice Cooper said: “The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight.
“Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon.
“I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester. That was the side that his family and friends saw.
“He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n Roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better.
“Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood - our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on.“
Ozzy seen two days before his death in heartwarming family video
The Prince of Darkness is seen sitting at a breakfast table reading his tablet sat beside his grandson Sid as they pore over the Sunday papers.
Kelly Osbourne, mum to the toddler, films the sweet scenes as Ozzy offers up a hearty “good morning!” to the camera.
Def Leppard 'lost for words' as band share behind-the-scenes tour pics with Ozzy
Sheffield-based rock act Def Leppard have shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of themselves with Ozzy when they supported him on his 1981 tour.
Lead singer Joe Elliott wrote: “Kinda lost for words here... we toured with Ozzy in 81 and he, the band and Sharon were SO supportive. He always had time for a chat, took us under his wing & showed us how & how not to party... & played us the second album months before it came out.
“He was funny, charming & I for one am eternally grateful to have had the chance to spend precious time with him over the years... all my love to Sharon & the kids... God bless you, Ozzy."
