Oasis dedicate song to Ozzy Osbourne at Wembley Stadium gig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis dedicated one of their songs to the late Ozzy Osbourne during their Wembley Stadium gig on Friday night.

It was the band’s first of seven dates in London as part of their world tour, with five shows over the next week and two more scheduled in September.

Towards the end of the gig, they paid tribute to Osbourne.

Lead singer Liam Gallager said: “I wanna dedicate this one to Ozzy Osbourne, rock ‘n’ roll star.”

The Black Sabbath star’s death at the age of 76 was announced earlier this week.

open image in gallery Oasis paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne who passed away earlier this week ( Getty Images )

It was the first time the brothers had appeared together onstage at Wembley since July 12, 2009, when they performed during their Dig Out Your Soul tour.

Just three songs into their much-anticipated appearance, he declared the crowd was “f****** beautiful”, having bowed to the sea of raised arms before him.

Oasis superfans in bucket hats and branded T-shirts had packed the Tube en route to the gig from earlier in the day, with international accents denoting the band’s worldwide popularity.

As with previous gigs Liam and Noel walked onstage hand in hand, opened with Hello and proceeded to belt out many of their classics including Some Might Say and Morning Glory.

open image in gallery Oasis performed at Wembley for the first time since 2009 ( PA Wire )

The packed-out stadium was in full voice throughout and at one point Liam threw a tambourine into the jubilant crowd, while later positioning one on top of his head.

Despite pledging to concentrate on his vocals rather than talking – telling those gathered “every time I open my mouth at these gigs I seem to get myself into a lot of trouble so I’m just going to do the singing” – Liam later engaged in some light football banter.

The well-known Manchester City fan appeared to poke fun at Arsenal fans in the crowd, joking about their position in the Premier league.

Phone camera torches lit up the stadium as darkness fell.

Friday’s show – the eighth of the tour – followed a five-night run of homecoming gigs in Manchester’s Heaton Park and the two opening shows in Cardiff earlier this month.

open image in gallery An Oasis fan poses for a photo on Wembley Way ( Lucy North/PA )

Following the first part of their Wembley stint, the band will head up north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium followed by Dublin’s Croke Park.

The group will head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America later in the year.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August of last year – 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009 which saw Noel quit following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

While fans were excited at the Britpop band’s reunion, many were left outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the government the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.