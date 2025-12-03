YouTube debuts new Recap feature. Here’s how to get your 2025 viewing insights
Video platform has offered a music recap similar to Spotify Wrapped for the past three years. But it’s now revamped the feature to include much more
YouTube has officially launched its inaugural Recap feature.
While the video platform has offered users a music and video gaming recap similar to Spotify Wrapped for the past three years, it has now revamped the feature to include broader insights into an entire watch history over the past year.
“YouTube Recap uniquely highlights interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history,” the Google-owned company said Tuesday in a press release. “You’ll get a set of up to 12 different cards that spotlight your top channels, interests, and even the evolution of your viewing habits, or which personality type you fall into based on the videos you loved to watch!”
Available now for North American users, YouTube Recap will roll out to the rest of the world this week.
Here’s how to find your 2025 YouTube Recap.
Where can I find my YouTube Recap?
To locate your personalized YouTube Recap on the app or website, you must be signed in to your YouTube account. From there, tap on the “You” tab. Just below your profile details, you will find a banner button indicating that “Your Recap is here.”
If the banner is not there, you can access your Recap from a browser at youtube.com/Recap.
Can anyone access their YouTube Recap?
You must meet certain eligibility requirements to be included in the YouTube Recap. Children under the age of 13 (or below the age requirement in your country) are ineligible, as are supervised accounts.
It’s also important to note that if your watch history was paused or if you had auto-delete settings enabled, it will not count.
What is a YouTube Recap?
According to YouTube, the Recap feature has been highly requested among users. It goes beyond a simple rundown of the music you’ve listened to over the past year, providing a more comprehensive summary of your video viewing preferences. So whether you watched a lot of baking videos, unboxing reveals, or daily vlogs, the Recap will categorize you into one of at least 11 personality types.
For example, if you’ve watched a lot of content to help develop skills, you might earn the Skill Builder personality. Or if you’re drawn to videos that spread positivity, you’ll likely be labeled the Sunshiner.
“After digging into how we all watch YouTube, we didn’t just see data — we saw personalities, from the Adventurer or Skill Builder, to the Creative Spirit, and so many more,” the company added in the press release. “And here’s a fun discovery: the most common personalities were the Sunshiner, the Wonder Seeker, and the Connector, with the Philosopher and the Dreamer ending up as the more elusive and rare personas.”
Can I still access my YouTube Music Recap?
Yes. If you’ve listened to at least 10 hours of music on YouTube, the main Recap will end on a card, sharing how many minutes of music you listened to. It will also include a link, directing you to a more personalized deep dive into your year in music.
Alongside its new Recap feature, YouTube also released its popular “End of the Year” lists for 2025.
Top trending YouTube topics of 2025
- Squid Game
- User-Generated Roblox Experiences
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Brainrot
- Charlie Kirk
- Labubu
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Cookie Run Kingdom
- Blue Lock
- KATSEYE
Top YouTube video creators
- MrBeast
- CaylusBlox
- IShowSpeed
- Double Date
- Cadel and Mia
- Charlie Kirk
- Law by Mike
- CoryxKenshin
- Zack D. Films
- Outdoor Boys
Top YouTube podcasts
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- KILL TONY
- Good Mythical Morning
- Rotten Mango
- The MeidasTouch Podcast
- 48 Hours
- Shawn Ryan Show
- Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
- The Diary Of A CEO
Top used songs on YouTube Shorts
- “YOUR WAY’S BETTER” — Forrest Frank
- “Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)” — ATLXS
- “Rock That Body” — Black Eyed Peas
- “Pretty Little Baby” — Connie Francis
- “chess” — Joyful
- “Anxiety” — Doechii
- "Doot Doot (6 7)” — Skrilla
- “Soda Pop" - Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- “Confess your love” — Jiandro (feat. ola.wav)
- “Ocean Eyes” — Billie Eilish
Top listened to songs on YouTube — includes songs either released in 2025 or tracks that saw significant year-over-year growth
- “Die With A Smile” — Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
- “APT.” — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- “Golden” — HUNTR/X (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- “Soda Pop” — Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- “Your Idol” — Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- “El Mayor de los Ranas” — Victor Valverde, Jr Torres
- “How It’s Done” — HUNTR/X (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
- “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar, SZA
- “tv off” — Kendrick Lamar
