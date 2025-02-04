Whoopi Goldberg slams Fox pundits over outraged response to Beyoncé’s Grammy wins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whoopi Goldberg stepped in to defend Beyoncé’s recent Grammy wins after the singer’s victory was heavily criticized on Fox News.

Beyoncé won Best Country Album and Album of the Year for her 2024 record Cowboy Carter at the awards show on Sunday night.

On talk show The View, Goldberg highlighted a segment of Monday night’s The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, which saw conservative author Raymond Arroyo tell host Laura Ingraham that Beyoncé’s history-making wins were a “ridiculous outcome.”

“The country artists are not really happy about this,” Arroyo claimed. “I’m gonna put this in some context, Laura: Dolly Parton has 10 Grammys. Frank Sinatra had 11 Grammys. Beyoncé has 35. How is that possibly commensurate with that talent? I mean come on.”

He went on to argue that Beyoncé’s success was down to the fact that “Lady Gaga’s cat sitter votes for best reggae and best country albums.”

Speaking on The View, Goldberg took Arroyo to task. “Sir, are you aware that you have to be in the music industry to be a Grammy voter? So, the cat sitter can’t just vote,” she began.

Whoopi Goldberg (left) defended Beyoncé over her win for Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards ( Getty )

“Are you aware that when the Grammys began in 1959, there were only 28 categories, now there are 94? The year that Frank Sinatra got six nominations despite having two No. 1 albums, he only won one Grammy that night for his album cover — not even for his singing, for the album cover. Listen, man. You can’t do that. She earned it.”

In fact, Sinatra was only nominated four times at the 1959 Grammys. His sole win that year was for Best Recording Package.

Goldberg went on to criticize Arroyo for implying that “white people didn’t also buy her country album”.

“Come on, man! People voted for it,” she added. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t. Same with the Oscars. Sit down!”

Despite being the most decorated artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year before. She had previously been snubbed four times over the Recording Academy’s top prize, most famously when Adele won for 25 over Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2017.

Kendrick Lamar was another of the night’s big winners, taking home Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”

Elsewhere at the ceremony, controversial rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made headlines after she appeared on the red carpet nearly nude. It has since emerged she will not face legal action for the stunt.