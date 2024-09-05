VMAs 2024: Everything to know from when to stream to who’s hosting

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter

The MTV Video Music Awards are back and celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to host the awards from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

It marks the “WAP” star’s first time hosting an award show, though she has guest-hosted Saturday Night Live and served as a co-host on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the past.

The 2024 award show promises star-studded performances, tons of moon people, and even more Taylor Swift.

Here's everything you need to know about the MTV VMAs.

When are the 2024 MTV VMA Awards?

The VMAs will air live on September 11 at 8pm ET from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on September 10 but was rescheduled to avoid conflicts with the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Who’s nominated for the VMAs?

Swift tops the VMA nominations with 10 – eight for her “Fortnight” music video and nods in the Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories. She’s followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone, who has nine. He is nominated along with Swift eight times and earned his ninth nom for his country hit “I Had Some Help,” featuring Morgan Wallen.

Rounding out the Artist of the Year category nominees are Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

Grande, Carpenter and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Blackpink’s LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations each.

This year features 29 first-time nominees, which include Wallen, Carpenter and Swims as well as Benson Boone and Tyla – the latter two boast three nominations each.

Who will receive the Video Vanguard Award?

Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award. She will also perform.

Previous recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Missy Elliott.

Perry will return to the VMA stage for the first time since 2017, when she performed and hosted the award show.

The pop singer has won five VMAs across her career. She took home her first three awards in 2011: Video of the Year (“Firework”), Best Collaboration and Best Special Effects (both for “E.T.,” featuring Kanye West).

Who is performing at the VMAs?

Performers will include Perry, Boone, Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Karol G, LL COOL J, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

What about voting?

Fan voting across 15 gender-neutral categories is live right now and ends Friday.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Additional reporting from The Associated Press