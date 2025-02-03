Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grammys host Trevor Noah made several digs at Donald Trump during Sunday night’s ceremony, joking “this may be my last time I get to host anything in this country”.

Noah, the former host of The Daily Show, returned to host the Grammys for a fifth consecutive year, overseeing a show where Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX were the biggest winners on the night.

In his opening monologue, Noah made references to Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Rihanna as well as the new administration in the White House.

The South African comedian noted how the Grammy winners are determined after a vote of 13,000 members of the Recording Academy and also joked that the vote included “20 million illegal immigrants”.

The 40-year-old later said: “There’s been a few changes in Washington. So I’m gonna enjoy tonight because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country.”

Last week, President Trump’s new immigration policy was implemented, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids leading to the arrest of 1,179 people across major cities in the US.

Trevor Noah at the 2025 Grammy Awards ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Elsewhere, Noah’s speech did generate some controversy after he made a joke about Shakira and her native country Colombia.

“Three-time Grammy winner Shakira is in the house,” Noah pointed out. “The greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class A felony.”

On X/Twitter, many people accused Noah of poor timing given the threat of deportations currently facing Latin American immigrants in the US.

“Trevor Noah making an immigration joke in the middle of mass deportations taking place,” one person tweeted.

“That tasteless joke about illegal immigrants was so unnecessary. Do better Trevor Noah,” added another.

“We, the Colombians, are sick of being treated like criminals #Grammys2025 @Trevornoah we are waiting for an apology,” a third tweeted.

“Trevor Noah’s jokes were so distasteful and unnecessary [sic],” a fourth wrote.

The ceremony comes after Colombia backed down in the face of Trump’s tariff threats over immigrant deportations.

Trump threatened Colombia with “decisive retaliatory measures” including tariffs and visa sanctions after Colombia denied entry to two U.S. flights on military planes carrying people who were allegedly living in the country without legal permission.