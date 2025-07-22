Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Tom Jones has cancelled a show just hours before he was due to go onstage after falling ill.

The Welsh crooner, 85, told fans he was “very sorry” to have to postpone the gig in Bremen, north Germany, as part of his ongoing tour.

However, the Grammy-winning “She’s a Lady” star revealed he has contracted an upper respiratory infection that requires treatment and rest.

As a result, the show – which was due to take place tonight (Tuesday 22 July) – will now be pushed back to Monday 28 July.

“Hello to all the fans in Bremen. Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I've contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest.

“I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I'm very sorry about that. But the show will now go ahead on Monday 28 July, so I look forward to seeing you then. All tickets will remain valid for the re-scheduled date.

“Until then, thank you for your understanding. Love, Tom.”

His post to social media was met with hundreds of messages from fans and friends wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon TJ,” Sir Tom’s former The Voice co-star Olly Murs wrote in the comments section, while pop singer Anne-Marie, who also served as a coach on the reality TV show, remarked: “You’re the best.”

Sir Tom kicked off his UK and European summer tour at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey back in June.

He will conclude the shows with two performances in Cardiff, Wales, at the end of August.

Speaking to The Mirror last year, the “SexBomb” singer said he was feeling better than ever, and was frequently astonished that his famous voice was still going strong.

“I can’t believe it, but it is true,” he said. “When I am singing I am like, ‘How the hell is this coming out of me?’

“Honestly. If the voice was not there I am sure I would be going ‘Urgh, I don’t want to do so many shows’ but I love it as the voice is still working!”

In 2021 he told The Independent: “[With] most 80-year-olds the vibrato slows down, the flexibility of the voice, you can’t bend notes like you used to when you were younger. Well that hasn’t happened to me, it’s still there. The only big difference, sound-wise, is I used to be a tenor when I was young, now I’m a baritone, my voice is lower.

“But when you listen to a song like ‘Delilah’, that’s in a tenor’s range. Pavarotti told me that. So what I’ve lost on the top end, I’ve gained a lot in the lower region.”

As well as releasing music and continuing to tour, Sir Tom is a coach on The Voice alongside Will.i.am, McFly stars Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, and former Destiny’s Child star and solo artist Kelly Rowland, who is joining the series later this year.