A man reportedly attempting to serve Taylor Swift with deposition papers on behalf of Justin Baldoni’s lawyers was arrested for criminal trespassing at her fiancé Travis Kelce’s home in Kansas.

Leawood Police Department confirmed to US media on Monday evening (22 September) that a man was arrested in Kelce’s neighborhood on 15 September, without disclosing his identity.

It was reported that officers were dispatched to a private gated neighbourhood shortly after 2am and that the man was arrested on a misdemeanour charge of criminal trespassing.

He was released after posting bond.

Star Magazine, a US celebrity-focused website, named the man as former police officer-turned-private investigator Justin Lee Fisher, who was apparently trying to serve the pop star with deposition papers on behalf of Baldoni’s lawyers.

Fisher told the publication: “[I] wasn’t hurt or anything besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my [private eye] license.”

He is due in Leawood Municipal Court on 15 October.

The Independent has contacted Kelce, Swift, and Baldoni’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Justin Baldoni’s attempt to depose Swift for his lawsuit against Blake Lively was rejected two weeks ago ( AP )

The incident apparently took place days before Baldoni’s request for an extension to depose Swift for his lawsuit against his former It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively was rejected by a judge.

Court documents said that Baldoni’s team wished to extend the deadline “to the end of October” as Swift was unavailable to be deposed “within the current discovery window”.

In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on the set of the Coleen Hoover adaptation, in which he co-starred and also directed.

In a defamation lawsuit, which has since been rejected, Baldoni alleged that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, tried to destroy his career using false allegations of sexual harassment.

That same week, Swift’s lawyers rejected claims that the “Karma” singer had agreed to hand over evidence in the ongoing legal battle and said she would only take part if she was “forced” to give testimony.

“As counsel for the parties know, since the inception of this matter, we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action,” read a letter submitted by Swift’s legal team on Friday and obtained by US Weekly.

“Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,” the filing added. “We take no role in those disputes.”

Swift is currently preparing to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is out on 3 October.

open image in gallery Swift’s representatives denied claims that she had ‘agreed’ give evidence in Justin Baldoni's legal battle with Blake Lively (right) ( Getty )

The singer was dragged into the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively earlier this year, after Baldoni claimed that he had been invited to Lively’s home in 2023 to discuss suggested changes to the script for It Ends With Us.

He said that both Swift and Lively’s husband, actor and director Ryan Reynolds, were there to serve as her “dragons”.

Swift’s representatives have said that she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions and “never saw an edit or made any notes on the film”.

Her representatives previously told The Independent that she was being brought into the legal row to create “tabloid clickbait”, while stating that her only connection to the film was that her song “My Tears Ricochet” was used on the soundtrack.

The spokesperson said: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.

“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

The case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.