Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has filed for a restraining order against a 45-year-old man who she says has been showing up at her home in Los Angeles in the last year claiming that he is in a relationship with her and that she is the mother of his child.

The filing names the alleged stalker as Brian Jason Wagner of Henderson, Colorado.

In Swift’s legal declaration, per NBC, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter states that Wagner has been turning up at her home regularly since July 2024.

On each occasion, he was stopped and confronted by Swift’s security team. "I am informed that Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality," wrote Swift.

She goes on to allege that Wagner returned to the property twice in the last month. Swift's team ran a criminal history check and learned that while he was incarcerated in 2023, Wagner began sending Swift “lengthy communications” detailing his infatuation with her and making various claims about being in a relationship with her.

A formal hearing regarding the restraining order will take place on June 30, but Swift has already been granted a temporary restraining order for herself, her home, her car and her workplace against Brian Jason Wagner until then ( Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images )

Swift added: "Mr Wagner has also sent my staff hundreds of emails with similarly concerning and threatening language, tried to divert mail from my residence to his attention, and even lied to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to somehow change the address on his driver’s license to my Los Angeles home.”

Swift’s team learned of the latter ruse only when Wagner’s driving license bearing Swift’s address was shipped to her home.

Swift makes clear in the filing that she has never met or spoken to Wagner or provided him with her address. She also says the volume of email communications from him has increased in recent weeks.

"Therefore, the fact that Mr Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family," Swift wrote.

"The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm."

The Independent has approached Swift’s representatives for comment.

A formal hearing regarding the restraining order will take place on June 30, but Swift has already been granted a temporary restraining order for herself, her home, her car and her workplace against Wagner until then.

Last year, a separate stalker pursuing Swift was arrested three times in five days outside her home in New York.