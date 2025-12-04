Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt isn’t letting President Donald Trump’s bad blood with Taylor Swift keep her from enjoying the pop star’s music.

Even with her boss’s long-running animosity toward the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, Leavitt listened to Swift enough this year for her to appear among the presidential spokesperson’s top five artists on Spotify.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Leavitt shared a glimpse of her 2025 Spotify Wrapped on her Instagram Story.

Topping her list of most-listened-to artists was country star Morgan Wallen, followed by Christian singers Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake and Anne Wilson. Rounding out her top five artists was Swift.

Leavitt isn’t the only person in Trump’s inner circle to have a soft spot for the Grammy-winning singer. In fact, his 14-year-old granddaughter, Arabella, is known for being a loyal Swiftie.

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (right) revealed her 2025 Spotify Wrapped, which included her boss's nemesis Taylor Swift as one of her top listened to arists ( Getty )

open image in gallery Trump has previously declared his hatred of Swift ( New Heights/The Joe Rogan Experience )

In July 2024, Arabella celebrated her 13th birthday with a Swift-themed birthday cake. In an Instagram photo shared by her mother, Ivanka, the young teen was pictured holding a white, heart-shaped cake, embossed with the phrase “boys only want love if it’s torture” — lyrics from Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space.”

“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” Ivanka wrote on another picture showing the cake with a slice missing.

In October of that year, weeks after Trump expressed his hatred of the “Fate of Ophelia” singer, Ivanka and Arabella were spotted in attendance at Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite Trump previously describing Swift as “unusually beautiful” and conceding that she’s “got a great star quality” in Ramin Setoodeh’s 2024 book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, he has since turned on the singer, following her public endorsement of his most recent presidential rival, Kamala Harris.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift issued a heartfelt Spotify Wrapped message to all of her listeners ( Spotify )

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote on Instagram hours after Trump’s and Harris’s first and last presidential debate.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she added.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

Days after Swift’s declaration, Trump exclaimed, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” on Truth Social. Meanwhile, this past May, he doubled down on his criticism of the “Blank Space” singer, writing from his Truth Social account: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”