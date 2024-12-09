Taylor Swift gave staff $197 million in bonuses from $2 billion Eras Tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift has rewarded those involved with the Eras Tour.

The Grammy winner ended her world tour in BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday (December 8). The final show comes nearly two years after she kicked off the North American leg in March 2023.

According to People, the “Karma” singer has given out $197 million in bonuses to everyone who worked on the tour including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists, and the video team.

During her final show, the “All Too Well” singer made sure to thank her fans for their support and share how much she enjoyed performing for all of them.

“We have toured the entire world,” Swift said. “We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

After performing her final song and closing out the concert she said, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

The Eras Tour earned over $2 billion in ticket sales ( Getty Images )

In total, the “Lavender Haze” singer performed 149 shows in 53 cities across five continents. According toThe New York Times, the tour earned $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, which was confirmed by her production company, Taylor Swift Touring. It is estimated that merchandise will have brought in an extra $400 million.

In addition to the tour’s success, Swift also released a book,Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book, filled with photos and other information regarding the Eras Tour in U.S. Target stores on Black Friday (November 29). According to Circana, more than 814,000 copies of the book were sold during the weekend of Thanksgiving (November 30 to December 1). The only other nonfiction book launch that compared with Swift’s was Barack Obama’s A Promised Land, which sold 816,000 copies one week after being placed on shelves back in 2020.

The book’s success came after many purchasers turned to TikTok to point out the various typos they noticed across the pages as it earned the nickname “the errors tour book.”

One TikToker named Emily showed the numerous mistakes, such as Swift’s song “this is me trying” spelled “this is me rying.”

“If you’re paying $40 for a book, wouldn’t you expect it to not have this many errors? Wouldn’t you expect the pictures to not be cut off” she said. “Wouldn’t you expect the pictures to be crisp and clean and not blurry?”

She added: “I don’t know what happened, I don’t know if they were on a deadline or what. The grammatical problems that I have found should have been fixed right away.”

Swift’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment about the errors.