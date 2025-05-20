Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle celebrates major milestone following stroke recovery
The singer was told she might never record again after the health setback
Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle revealed that there has been a “wonderful” development in her recovery from the stroke she suffered three years ago.
The Scottish singer caught the hearts of the nation in 2009 when she competed in the third series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.
She generated one of the show’s biggest viral moments with her rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables. which spurred her on to international stardom, selling more than 25 million albums worldwide.
While she didn’t win, she only narrowly missed out, coming second place to the dance group Diversity.
After experiencing the major stroke she was told she may never be able to record her singing again. But on Monday evening the national treasure posted a photo of herself to Instagram in a recording studio, doing just that.
“Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between,” she said. “I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again. But here we are, in my happy place!”
The stroke she suffered in April 2022 left her unable to speak and sing properly, with significant muscular weakness down one side. She had to complete intensive vocal coaching lessons to help restore her speech and singing voice.
She added a special message for her manager, Geraldine, for her support “through everything” and “for helping me get back to where I belong”.
During a surprise appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2023, the singer revealed that she had suffered the stroke.
Joining the West End cast of Les Misérables on stage, she said: “It’s extra special for me actually, last April there, I suffered a minor stroke and I thought it’d be crazy to be back on stage and I have done it.”
Speaking to STV at the end of 2024, she said: “I had a major stroke, maybe three years ago. I had to fight my way back [...] It’s been hard, I’m not going to pretend otherwise. But it’s given me a hunger to keep going.”
Quipping that you “can’t keep an old woman down”, Susan revealed her busy plans for 2025.
She will make a cameo in Rupert Everett’s next film, for which she’s also contributing a new song. There’s also an upcoming documentary, a drama, and hopefully a new tour.
“My feet won’t touch the ground, really,” she joked, adding that “you can’t keep an old woman down”.
