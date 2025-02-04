Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, when to watch and how to stream

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super Bowl 59 is fast approaching with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to defend their championship title for a third consecutive year — this time against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two teams previously faced off against each other in 2023, with the Chiefs winning 38-35. The following year, the Kansas City team once again clinched the Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Now, the Chiefs return to the field hoping for a three-peat against the Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST.

While millions of sports fans are no doubt eager for the forthcoming game, there are still a number of people who are more interested in tuning in for the halftime show.

Read below to find out more about who’s performing and when and how to watch it.

Who is performing the halftime show?

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar will be joined by guest performer SZA at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show ( Apple Music/Instagram )

This year’s halftime show will be headlined by Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, who will be joined by his longtime collaborator, R&B star SZA.

Lamar, 37, was announced as the halftime performer in September by Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation works with the NFL to select the halftime show performer.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” Jay-Z said in a statement at the time. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

It’s not yet known if Lamar plans on bringing out any other guest performers.

When is the halftime show and how to watch it

open image in gallery The Chiefs are targeting a third Super Bowl in a row ( Getty Images )

Although football games are scheduled for 60 minutes, they typically last three and a half hours, due to injuries, penalties, and media timeouts. So, there is no set time for when the halftime show will take place. However, since it takes place midway through the game, it’s safe to assume Lamar will likely take the stage between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EST.

Fox is broadcasting the game this year, but for those who no longer have cable, Tubi will also be live-streaming it for free.

Are there any other artists performing at the 2025 Super Bowl?

Yes. It’s been announced that Grammy-winning singer and New Orleans native Jon Batiste will be performing the national anthem ahead of the game, while Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty will perform “America the Beautiful.”