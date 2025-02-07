Super Bowl 2025 live: Kendrick Lamar to headline halftime show as Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce
Grammy-winning hip-hop star is expected to perform his Drake diss track in the halftime show, as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 59 halftime show this Sunday, as pop star Taylor Swift cheers on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lamar is being joined onstage by his frequent collaborator SZA. While details of his performance are still being kept under wraps, it is widely expected that his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” will be on the setlist. Grammy-winning New Orleans native Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem.
Viewers will get to take part in some celebrity spotting as Swift is likely to be joined in the Chiefs’ box by some of her famous friends. Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump is also planning on attending, which Kelce has called “a great honour”.
This year’s event is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday 9 February from 6.30pm EST / 11.30pm GMT. Fox is broadcasting the game in the US, while UK-based viewers can tune in for free on ITV1 or ITVX.
Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, when to watch and how to stream
It’s almost time for one of the biggest events of the year, the Super Bowl! While sports fans will be tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, others will be eager to see Kendrick Lamar headline the coveted halftime show spot, and see Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Here’s how to watch all the action on Sunday 9 February:
Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, when to watch and how to stream
This year’s match-up will see the Kansas City Chiefs once again take on the Philadelphia Eagles
VIDEO: Travis Kelce tells Taylor Swift 'I love you so much' after Chiefs win 2024 Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Surprise guest rumors and setlist predictions
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Surprise guest and setlist predictions
SZA is already confirmed to join the Grammy-winning rapper on stage
Trump sends message to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl
Trump sends message to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl
Trump previously called the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ‘a good winner’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments