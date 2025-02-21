Stormzy responds to ‘narrative’ over McDonald’s collaboration and Palestine post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormzy has addressed criticism surrounding his recent McDonald’s collaboration, dismissing accusations that he deleted a pro-Palestine social media post due to the partnership.

The 31-year-old British rapper, who launched the “Stormzy meal” earlier this month, took to Instagram on Friday to deny the speculation.

The fast-food giant found itself embroiled in controversy when McDonald’s Israel, operated by a local franchisee, announced it was providing free meals to Israeli soldiers. This sparked backlash and calls for boycotts from pro-Palestinian activists.

In his Instagram story, Stormzy pushed back against the claims, asserting that brands “can’t tell me what to do.” The statement said the artist maintains his independence and creative control despite partnering with large corporations. He firmly rejected the notion that his collaboration with McDonald’s influenced his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or his social media activity.

Stormzy said: “Hey guys, I wanted to address some twisted narrative that has been circulating online this past week.

“Firstly, I didn’t archive the post where I came out in support of Palestine for any reason outside of me archiving loads of IG posts last year.

“In that post, I spoke about #FreePalestine, oppression and injustice and my stance on this has not changed.

“The brands I work with can’t tell me what to do and don’t tell me what to do otherwise I wouldn’t work with them.

“I do my own research on all brands I work with, gather my own information, form my own opinion and come to my own conclusion before doing business.

“I’m writing this because I know there are people out there who have supported me and rooted for me who are genuinely confused and hurt by what they think has happened and I want to give those people clarity so I hope this helps.

“I understand it must feel disappointing and disheartening when it seems like someone you’ve championed has compromised their beliefs for commercial gain but this isn’t the case here.

“Social media and the internet quickly pass judgment without full context. While I want to continue to be open and honest, I prefer not to respond immediately to every misunderstanding or clear up every false narrative that surrounds my name.”

open image in gallery The Stormzy meal ( McDonald's )

The controversy prompted a response from the Peace And Justice Project, founded by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said the collaboration was “hugely disappointing.”

Stormzy urged fans to vote for Mr Corbyn in the 2019 election and he has been a vocal critic of the Conservative Party across the years.

Online posts show stickers that reportedly appeared around McDonald’s drive-thrus in the capital, reading: “We regret to inform you that Stormzy has sold out. Apologies for any disappointment.”

It comes as Hamas and Israel continue to free Israelis and Palestinians under the terms of the ceasefire.

Customers in the Middle East were angered after McDonald’s Israel provided free meals and in response, some franchisees, such as McDonald’s Oman, announced donations to relief efforts in Gaza.

McDonald’s president and chief executive Chris Kempczinski previously said in a LinkedIn post: “We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to anyone.”

McDonald’s has been approached for comment.