Spain to quit Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates

Spain has announced it will not compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna next May if Israel takes part in the competition.

The country has joined a growing number of countries pressuring organisers to exclude Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, including the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland, and Ireland.

Spain’s state broadcaster RTVE’s board voted to withdraw from the competition if Israel is included, with 10 votes in favour to four votes against. One board member abstained from the vote.

It marks the first of the so-called “Big Five” countries, which automatically qualify for the contest’s final round, to make the move. France, Germany, Italy and Britain remain.

It comes after BBC director general Tim Davie said the Eurovision Song Contest has “never been about politics” as the corporation faces calls to withdraw from the competition if Israel participates.

Speaking on Monday to the Commons public accounts committee, Mr Davie said: “Eurovision never has been about politics and should be a celebration of music and culture that brings people together.

open image in gallery Spanish singer Melodía Ruiz Gutiérrez performing at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest ( Getty )

“That is really important, that we try and preserve throughout, but at this stage, I’m supporting the European Broadcasting Union’s work, and they need to get on with it.

He added: “This is a contest which is about the broadcasters from that nation submitting a song, ensuring that process works properly and is truly apolitical.

“There’s quite a lot of detail to get through for the European Broadcasting Union. Then, as an independent BBC, we will look at that, and then we can go from there.”

When asked whether the corporation will listen to its viewers on these subjects, Mr Davie said: “We’re here to serve the public. There are a number of issues that are highly divisive within society. Of course we look at the views of the people we serve and our shareholders, the public, absolutely.”

On Friday, leaders of the Green parties of England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland urged a boycott in a joint letter to Mr Davie.

The broadcaster faced similar calls from musician and songwriter Phil Coulter, who co-wrote the UK’s winning 1967 entry “Puppet on a String” and said there was a “double standard” because Russia and Belarus had previously been expelled from the contest.

Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but Israel has continued to compete in the past two years despite protests over its participation.

Dozens of former participants, including 2024 winner Nemo of Switzerland, have called for Israel to be excluded over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

open image in gallery Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song ‘The Code’, won in 2024 ( AP )

The European Broadcasting Union has given countries until mid-December to decide if they want to participate, with Eurovision’s finale scheduled for 16 May after semi-finals on 12 May and 14 May.