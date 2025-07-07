Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American musician Sid Wilson has risen to fame in recent years as a result of his romance with reality star Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne.

The DJ, 48, started dating the Prince of Darkness’ daughter in 2022, after being good friends for a number of years – and on Saturday (5 July), it was announced that Wilson and Osbourne got engaged at Black Sabbath’s farewell show.

Born in Iowa to English parents, Wilson, who shares son Sidney with Kelly, started his musical career with Sound Proof Coalition, a group of DJ’s from Des Moines.

In 1998, Wilson joined the heavy metal band Slipknot as a keyboardist and turntablist, featuring on the band’s debut, self-titled album, which was released in 1999.

Within Slipknot, who use numerical stage names, ranging from 0 to 8, Wilson is known as #0, producing sound effects and background noises for the group’s music.

In 2008, during Slipknot’s All Hope is Gone tour, Wilson shattered both his heels after diving off the stage while performing in Washington.

The musician is also known as the designer for some of Slipknot’s original face masks, which are worn during their live performances to complement the eeriness of the band’s music.

Variations of gas masks have become synonymous with Wilson, who first wore an altered British Civil Duty gas mask in 1999.

Since the 2000s, Wilson has also toured as a jungle musician under the name DJ Starscream, which derives from the Transformers character of the same name.

The musician is currently signed to N20 Records, a US-Japanese label.

Sid Wilson alongside his fiancée Kelly Osbourne ( Getty Images )

On Saturday, Osbourne, 40, shared a video on Instagram of the DJ popping the question backstage at her father Ozzy’s final show.

In the clip, Wilson took his partner’s hand and said: “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.”

Ozzy comedically interjected with: “F*** off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Wilson continued: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you.

“So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Wilson then pulled a ring box out of his fanny pack and got down on one knee.

Osbourne nodded her head to say yes to the proposal, before Wilson put the ring on her finger and hugged her.

The couple’s family and friends were seen cheering and clapping about the news, including Kelly’s parents.

She celebrated the special moment in the caption of her Instagram post, writing: “Oh and this happened yesterday!”

In February 2022, Kelly publicly revealed she and Wilson were dating, after being close friends for more than two decades.

The news of Wilson’s engagement to Kelly came after Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s other original members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, took to the stage for one final time at Villa Park in their home city of Birmingham.

The concert, titled Back to the Beginning, also featured performances from bands including Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Slayer, and Tool.