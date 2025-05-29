Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thursday night’s Shakira concert and Friday night’s Jason Aldean concert, both at Fenway Park in Boston, have been abruptly canceled.

Live Nation released the following statement: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

No additional information was immediately available, though the Shakira and Jason Aldean concerts have already been removed from the Fenway Concert Series website.

The Independent has contacted Live Nation for comment.

Shakira, currently on her The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, was set to open the 2025 Fenway Concert Series. Less than 24 hours ago, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer posted on X: “Boston I’m coming! Will.I.am and Wycleff tomorrow! I can’t ask for more!! And can’t wait to be on stage with all of you!”

Shakira’s Boston concert has been canceled ( Invision/AP )

This is not the first stop on Shakira’s current tour to be canceled. Two of her concerts at the start of the tour, first in Lima, Peru, and then in Medellín, Colombia, were called off. The singer was hospitalized with an abdominal issue in Lima, and then had a safety issue after the stage’s roof sustained damage in Medellín.

Meanwhile, Aldean — scheduled to appear with fellow country stars Brooks & Dunn Friday night as part of his Full Throttle tour — retweeted Fenway Park’s X announcement of the cancelations.

Fans were shocked by the news, with some resorting to begging Aldean to find a solution.

“Can Jason Aldean bring his own stage or something please we have 24 hours to fix this,” one fan wrote on X.

“What a disappointment,” another wrote.

“Why does this happen all the time with the big performers?” a third questioned.

Several local Boston media outlets reported that the cancelations may have been a result of safety issues with the stage. Those reports have not yet been confirmed.

This summer’s Fenway Concert Series lineup also includes Hozier, The Lumineers, Thomas Rhett, the Jonas Brothers, Chris Brown, The Who, and My Chemical Romance. The series is slated to run through September.