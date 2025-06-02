Rod Stewart cancels Las Vegas gig hours before start time due to illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary pop rocker Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel his Las Vegas concert at the last minute due to ill health.

Hours before the 80-year-old British singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform Monday night at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace, he announced he would no longer be taking the stage.

“I am so sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10,” Stewart wrote on his Instagram Story.

He noted that fan tickets “will be valid for the new date.”

The “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” hitmaker didn’t share any additional details about his health issues.

The Independent has contacted Stewart’s representative for further comment.

open image in gallery Rod Stewart canceled his Las Vegas show at the last minute ( sirrodstewart/Instagram )

Last month, Stewart, who’s currently traveling on the North American leg of his mammoth One Last Time tour, revealed he was placed on vocal rest following his performance at Milan’s Unipol Forum on May 10.

After the concert, he was seen walking around Italy, wearing a sign that read: “Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest.”

The recent cancellation comes months after he canceled three shows in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Lincoln, California, in January, when he was diagnosed with strep throat and tested positive for Covid over the span of a couple of days.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Later this month, the “Maggie May” singer will make his long-awaited Glastonbury return, performing the teatime Legends slot on Sunday, June 29, the final day of the five-day festival.

Stewart eagerly announced his forthcoming appearance in Somerset last November on Instagram, writing: “After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

Earlier that month, he emphasized that while he had no immediate plans to retire, he would be scaling back his world tours.

“This will be the end of large scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he said in a statement at the time.

“I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly age of 79,” Stewart added. “I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next — smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”