Rod Stewart cancels Las Vegas gig hours before start time due to illness
Legendary singer, 80, rescheduled the concert for next week
Legendary pop rocker Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel his Las Vegas concert at the last minute due to ill health.
Hours before the 80-year-old British singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform Monday night at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace, he announced he would no longer be taking the stage.
“I am so sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10,” Stewart wrote on his Instagram Story.
He noted that fan tickets “will be valid for the new date.”
The “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” hitmaker didn’t share any additional details about his health issues.
The Independent has contacted Stewart’s representative for further comment.
Last month, Stewart, who’s currently traveling on the North American leg of his mammoth One Last Time tour, revealed he was placed on vocal rest following his performance at Milan’s Unipol Forum on May 10.
After the concert, he was seen walking around Italy, wearing a sign that read: “Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest.”
The recent cancellation comes months after he canceled three shows in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Lincoln, California, in January, when he was diagnosed with strep throat and tested positive for Covid over the span of a couple of days.
Later this month, the “Maggie May” singer will make his long-awaited Glastonbury return, performing the teatime Legends slot on Sunday, June 29, the final day of the five-day festival.
Stewart eagerly announced his forthcoming appearance in Somerset last November on Instagram, writing: “After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”
Earlier that month, he emphasized that while he had no immediate plans to retire, he would be scaling back his world tours.
“This will be the end of large scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he said in a statement at the time.
“I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly age of 79,” Stewart added. “I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next — smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”
