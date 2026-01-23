Robbie Williams breaks The Beatles’ record to make UK music history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robbie Williams has broken The Beatles' record for the most UK number one albums, with his latest release securing his 16th chart-topping solo effort.

The pop superstar thanked fans for making his "dreams come true". Williams now surpasses the Liverpool band, who previously held the record with 15.

His album, Britpop, marks this historic achievement, according to the Official Charts Company.

Reacting to the news, the 51-year-old, said: “Britpop is the record I’ve always wanted to make, and seeing it become my 16th number one album means everything to me.

“Thank you to all the fans who have been with me every step of the way. You’ve made my dreams come true.”

Williams’ last album, Better Man, went to number one last year, and followed XXV in 2022 and The Christmas Present in 2019.

Before that he went to the top of the charts with The Heavy Entertainment Show in 2016, Swings Both Ways in 2013, and Take The Crown in 2012.

In 2010, his In And Out Of Consciousness: Greatest Hits 1990-2010 went to number one, following Rudebox in 2006, Intensive Care in 2005, and Greatest Hits in 2004.

open image in gallery Britpop has been met with a positive reception from critics, and features collaborations with Williams’ former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi ( Julian Broad/Kate Oleska/Mick Hutson )

They came after Escapology in 2002, Swing When You’re Winning in 2001, Sing When You’re Winning in 2000, I’ve Been Expecting You in 1998, and Life Thru A Lens in 1997.

He launched himself as a solo artist after previously being a part of boyband Take That.

His only studio album not to reach the top of the charts is 2009’s Reality Killed The Video Star, which peaked at number two.

The former Take That member surprised fans last Friday when he released the album three weeks earlier than expected.

The record was originally due to be released in October, but the singer pushed it back after learning it would clash with Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl.

He had made no secret of the fact that he wanted to overtake The Beatles.

During a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session in October, he admitted he postponed the release as he “desperately” wanted to beat the 1960s band.

open image in gallery All 15 Beatles albums released in the UK went to number one in the charts, starting with their debut Please Please Me in 1963 ( Getty )

All 15 Beatles albums released in the UK went to number one in the charts, starting with their debut Please Please Me in 1963.

They split in 1970, but 37 years after their first album reached the top spot, their hits collection, 1, went to number one in 2000.

Altogether, The Beatles have spent a total of 174 weeks at number one.

Britpop has been met with a positive reception from critics, and features collaborations with Williams’ former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “Congratulations Robbie! There are chart records and there are chart records – and Robbie Williams’ achievement today in securing his record 16th UK number one album is simply extraordinary.

“Not even the confident young 16-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent would have believed this were possible when he joined Take That back in 1990, but here he is, on top of the world, the UK’s number one album artist – of all time!”