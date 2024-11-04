Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the upcoming American presidential election.

The Fenty Beauty founder turned to Instagram on Monday, November 4 to joke about how she would vote in the election using her son’s passport. The “Diamonds” singer was born in Barbados and is not currently a US citizen, meaning she is not eligible to vote.

“POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant,” the mom of two wrote on top of a video of her looking out of a car window. “When protecting p***ies and firing p***ies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason,” she captioned her post, seemingly showing that she endorsed presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Many people commented on the post, praising the “Umbrella” singer for still encouraging people to vote.

“You’re so real for this,” one commenter wrote, while another read, “Yessss! vote for those who can’t!!”

Other commenters were shocked about the singer’s citizenship status and encouraged her to apply for dual citizenship.

“You can apply for dual citizenship Rhirhi,” one comment read.

“I was today years old when I learned that she’s not a US Citizen,” another comment read.

This isn’t the first time that the “We Found Love” singer has used her platform to speak out about politics. Back in 2020, she also made a post encouraging her followers to check their voter registration status two months prior to the 2020 election.

“Check your voter registration status, register, and VOTE!!! Go to VOTE.ORG right now and get it done. If you can, work those polls too...let’s go! Follow @claralionelfdn for updates and info on the easiest steps to vote! #NationalVoterRegistrationDay” she captioned her post at the time.

Rihanna also made sure to tell her followers to vote in 2018 for the midterm elections. This post featured a list of every state that allowed for same-day voter registration.

“It’s ELECTION DAY America!!! The most important day for the rest of your lives...all you have is right now! TODAY!!” she captioned her post at the time. “If you’re tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and do something about it!!! #VOTE ... simple!!! You have no excuse, and If you live in any of these states it’s not too late to register today!! C’mon man, LETS GO!!!!!”

The latest national polls, collected by FiveThirtyEight, show Harris ahead of the Republican nominee, Donald Trump by one point. 75 million votes have been cast in the election with more expected to be cast in-person on election day, Tuesday, November 5.

However, recently an unexpected poll from the Des Moines Register and Mediacom in Iowa suggests that Harris is ahead with her earning 47 percent of the votes and Trump earning 44 percent.

As Election Day approaches celebrities have increasingly announced which candidates they have voted for or endorsed. Harris has notably gained Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Arnold Schwarzenegger while Trump has gained the endorsement of Jake Paul, Dennis Quaid, and Mel Gibson.