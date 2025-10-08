Rajvir Jawanda death: Punjabi star dies aged 35 after tragic road accident
Singer and actor had been on life support for 11 days after suffering critical injuries in a motorcycle crash
Indian singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda has died at the age of 35 after a motorcycle accident in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh.
Jawanda spent 11 days on life support after the incident on 27 September, when he is reported to have lost control of his motorcycle after encountering stray cattle on the road.
The singer suffered severe head and spinal injuries and was transferred from a local hospital to another in northwestern Punjab’s Mohali city in an “extremely critical” condition, officials said. Despite intensive care, he did not recover.
Jawanda was best known for songs such as Sardaari, Kangani, and Do Ni Sajna, which combined traditional Punjabi folk elements with modern arrangements. He also appeared on screen in Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), where he played Sepoy Bahadur Singh, and later in Jind Jaan (2019), his first leading role.
News of Jawanda’s death on Wednesday prompted an outpouring of grief from Punjabi musicians and film artists. Actor Neeru Bajwa wrote on Instagram that it was “very painful to lose such a happy and kind person,” while comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi said simply: “Death has won, youth has lost. How will we forget you, little brother?”
Jawanda’s condition remained critical for 11 days before death
Doctors at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, a city in northern India’s Punjab state, confirmed that Rajvir Jawanda died early on Wednesday after suffering severe head and spinal injuries from a motorcycle crash on 27 September.
The accident occurred near Baddi, a small industrial town in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, around 60 kilometres north of Chandigarh.
Hospital officials said Jawanda had been on life support since his admission and that his neurological activity remained “minimal” despite intensive treatment.
Local police in Solan district, which covers the crash site, said initial findings suggest his bike struck stray cattle, causing him to lose control. He was stabilised at a local facility before being transferred to Mohali for specialist neuro-trauma care.
Indian singer Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 after motorcycle crash in Himachal Pradesh
Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda has died in Punjab state’s Mohali after spending 11 days on life support following a motorcycle accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.
The 35-year-old artist suffered severe head and spinal injuries in the 27 September crash and never regained consciousness.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments