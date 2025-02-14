Pulp announce summer 2025 arena tour of the UK: ‘You deserve more’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pulp have announced that they are extending their 2025 tour to include a series of arena dates in the summer, including two London shows and performances in Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham and Manchester.

The Sheffield-formed rock band, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, previously unveiled plans for a homecoming gig at Tramlines festival as well as a headline set at Bilbao BBK in Spain.

The summer gigs will kick off in Glasgow on 7 June, after which they will perform in Dublin, Ireland, before heading to London’s O2 Arena for two nights on 13 and 14 June.

Pulp will wrap things up with a gig at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena before their final UK show of the summer, at Manchester’s Co-op Arena on 21 June.

“You deserve more, and we have more,” Cocker said in a statement. “In fact, we have More (but that’s a whole other story… you’ll have to wait a little more time to hear that one).

“In the meantime: see you this summer!”

The full dates and venues are as follows:

7 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

10 June – Dublin, 3Arena

13 June – London, The O2

14 June – London, The O2

19 June – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 June – Manchester, Co-op Live

Tickets for the summer shows go on general sale on Friday 21 February at 9.30am GMT.

Jarvis Cocker hinted at further announcements to come as the band confirmed their UK summer dates ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

Fans signed up to Pulp’s mailing list by midnight on Monday (17 February) will be invited to take part in the band’s pre-sale, which takes place from 9.30am GMT on Tuesday 18 February.

The dates will likely spark speculation among fans that the band could be planning on announcing an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival this summer, as the Manchester show takes place the weekend before the Worthy Farm event gets underway on 25 June.

The majority of the lineup for Glastonbury 2025 has yet to be announced, but headliner Neil Young has been confirmed, along with Rod Stewart in the Legends Slot. The Independent understands that The 1975 have also been booked to headline.

This year’s festival takes place from Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June.