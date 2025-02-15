Post Malone joins reunited Nirvana at Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nirvana surprised fans by reuniting with Post Malone as singer as part of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

It marked the first time the grunge pioneers - drummer Dave Grohl, guitarist Pat Smear and bassist Krist Novoselic - have played a major televised performance with a male singer since the death of frontman Kurt Cobain in 1994.

Earlier this month, they played the charity FireAid concert in Los Angeles with a rotating cast of female singers. St Vincent sang “Breed”, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon performed “School”, Joan Jett led “Territorial Pissings” while Grohl’s own daughter, Violet, fronted “All Apologies”.

This time, 29-year-old rapper Malone lent his vocals to the band’s classic 1991 single “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

While Grohl has expressed his preference for female singers fronting any reunion, the band have played with male singers before. They were joined by Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis and Deer Tick’s John J. McCauley at a Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame after-party in 2014. McCauley joined them again at the Cal Jam festival in 2018.

In 2012, they released a song, “Cut Me Some Slack”, with former Beatle Paul McCartney on lead vocals.

Post Malone and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl ( Getty )

Post Malone is a longtime Nirvana fan. During the pandemic lockdown in 2020, he performed a Nirvana tribute set via livestream to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

He recently announced that he will release that 14-song set on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 12.

At the Saturday Night Live concert, Adam Sandler recalled Nirvana’s first appearance on the sketch comedy show while he was a cast member in 1992, calling it “an explosive moment for all of us.” He then introduced the reunited group as: “Post Nirvana.”

The performance was well received on social media, with one X user saying: “Post Malone just stole the show at #SNL50 with that Nirvana cover. Holy s***”

Another added: “He’s mastered every genre of music but Post Malone was born to play Nirvana songs.”

While a third wrote: “Post Malone fronting Nirvana wasn’t something I realized how badly I needed to see.”

The concert, which was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, also saw appearances from Jack White, Miley Cyrus and Robyn.

Arcade Fire were joined by David Byrne and St Vincent for a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes”, Devo played with former Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen on drums, while Lady Gaga sang “Dick in the Box.”