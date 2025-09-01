Pink reveals she’s contracted E. Coli and is being treated with a ‘vitamin IV’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pink has revealed that she has contracted E. Coli and is being treated with a “vitamin IV”.

The 45-year-old pop star says she caught the bacterial infection while on vacation.

E. coli is commonly known for causing food poisoning and can be deadly.

In a post on Instagram, Pink shared an image of herself drinking wine while attached to an IV drip.

The image included white text reading: “This is all normal and everything is going well.”

It continued: “When you go on vacation and have food and E Coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction.”

Pink attending the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 ( Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID )

She further captioned the post: “Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember.”

E. Coli is a diverse group of bacteria and is normally harmless, living in the intestines of humans and animals.

However, some strains, such as Stec, produce toxins that can make people very ill, leading to diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever.

Stec is often transmitted by eating contaminated food but can also be spread by close contact with an infected person, as well as direct contact with an infected animal or where it lives.

Symptoms can last up to two weeks in uncomplicated cases, although some patients, mainly children, may develop haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), which is a serious life-threatening condition resulting in kidney failure.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

Infections increased by around a quarter last year, according to new figures.

Last year, Pink shared a tearful and “honest” video message to fans as she revealed an injury had forced her to cancel four dates of her Summer Carnival Tour.

Sharing a video to fans on Instagram on Saturday, November 23, the star told fans that she had been performing with a torn bicep for a couple of months, as well as a knee injury - both of which she needs surgery for.

Calling herself the “bionic woman” and pledging to come back “stronger than ever”, Pink said: “I’ve been in a lot of pain for many months. I am going to slow down for a minute and take care of me.”

Earlier this year her husband, Carey Hart, apologized to his wife after suffering a gruesome bike accident.

The former professional motocross rider took to Instagram to let his followers know he was okay and to share grisly details of his injury.

“I’m fine and will recover from this. Just a big thank you to @feedbigb for talking me into going to the ER, and a huge thanks to @pink . As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital,” he wrote.

“Sorry to put you through this, yet again,” he added with a laughing crying face emoji.