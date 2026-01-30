Pharrell Williams prays for US leaders to show empathy to immigrants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pharrell Williams used a pre-Grammy celebration of Black music’s cultural power to deliver a poignant prayer for US leaders, urging them to show empathy towards immigrants.

Speaking at the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles, where he received the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, Williams called for compassion.

"I want to pray for the leaders of this nation and the powers that be," Williams stated on Thursday night. "I’m praying that they find it in their hearts some empathy, some grace and, most importantly, some mercy for these people who may not have been born in this country, but love it just as much."

His remarks, delivered just days before the Grammy Awards, were met with applause from the audience inside the Fairmont Century Plaza ballroom.

open image in gallery Helen Lasichanh, left, and Pharrell Williams attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective on Thursday ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

He continued, "Trust me, they would not be here if they didn’t believe us when we keep saying that this is the greatest nation on the planet. So please.... empathy, grace and mercy."

Williams was one of three figures honoured at the fourth annual event, which recognises artists whose influence extends beyond the realm of music. R&B icon Brandy and gospel pioneer Kirk Franklin were also celebrated, each receiving the Black Music Icon Award.

Justin Timberlake presented Williams with his award, following a medley performance of songs they had co-written, including ‘Rock Your Body’ and ‘Happy.’ Before handing over the trophy, Timberlake lauded his long-time collaborator as "one of one," adding, "You are one of my favourite humans, bro. I am so honoured to be here."

Tyler, the Creator, offered one of the evening’s most heartfelt tributes, crediting Williams with opening doors throughout his career. "Every door he goes in, he comes back out, grabs people, gives them the key," Tyler said. "You have been, you are and you will always be my North Star."

Dr Dre, the namesake of the award, highlighted Williams’ extensive impact across music, fashion, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship, noting his consistent advocacy for social change. "For this, I am so proud to have my name on an award now shared by him," Dr Dre remarked.

In his acceptance speech, Williams described music as the "skeleton key" that unlocked opportunities throughout his life. "A good skeleton key opens all doors, not just exclusive ones," he explained. "Music opened the doors to the things that matter the most in my life."

Brandy was visibly moved after being serenaded with renditions of her songs by Coco Jones, FLO, and Kehlani, before taking the stage to sing ‘Almost Doesn’t Count.’

open image in gallery Brandy attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

"Never did I imagine my name and the word ‘icon’ to ever merge," she expressed. "I’m humbly just a vessel chosen to use the gift to inspire, touch and change a life."

Kirk Franklin, introduced as "the king of urban gospel," was honoured after performances by John Legend, who sang ‘He’s Able,’ alongside Lecrae, PJ Morton, and Tamela Mann. The 20-time Grammy winner reflected on his challenging upbringing, including adoption, homelessness, and sleeping in his car, and how faith guided his journey.

"I learned early on about a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and never wanted to be afraid to say that name," Franklin shared. "It hurts when I see the faith that I really believe in be so divisive and not be a message of love." He concluded, "When all this fades and passes away, I want to be known for how I love people."

The evening also featured a surprise moment when Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. presented Eve with a long-overdue Grammy for her contributions to The Roots’ 2000 hit ‘You Got Me’.

Despite rapping on the track, Eve was not credited when the song won best rap performance by a duo or group over two decades ago. "To make it right," Mason told the audience, "the Recording Academy is here to offer a much deserved respect and recognition." An emotional Eve accepted the award to a standing ovation, stating, "This is actually for little Eve from Philly. What is yours never can miss you."

open image in gallery John Legend attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Since its inception, the Black Music Collective has championed Black creators and industry leaders, previously honouring figures such as Alicia Keys, JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, John Legend, and Mariah Carey. The collective also supports scholarships and initiatives aimed at nurturing the next generation of Black music talent.

Amidst the tributes and performances, Williams’ powerful prayer resonated, serving as a reminder that for him, impact is both global and deeply personal. "Impact comes in many forms," he concluded. "Sometimes global, sometimes local, sometimes cultural and sometimes deeply personal."