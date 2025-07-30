Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Ozzy Osbourne funeral latest: Black Sabbath icon to be laid to rest after procession through Birmingham

The Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse will make its way through Birmingham ahead of a private funeral

Athena Stavrou
Wednesday 30 July 2025 02:16 EDT
Black Sabbath Bridge adorned in flowers as fans remember Birmingham icon Ozzy Osbourne

Fans are preparing to line the streets of Birmingham to pay their final respects to Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday, as his body is brought back to his home city for a procession.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse will make its way through Birmingham, travelling alongside his family to Broad Street from 1pm ahead of his private funeral.

The cortege, accompanied by musicians Bostin Brass, will stop at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have been gathering since the heavy metal icon died last week aged 76 to leave flowers and tributes.

The event is expected to draw huge crowds as fans gather to say goodbye to the pioneer of heavy metal, giving his family an opportunity to see the memories and tributes left by those who loved him.

The city council said it had worked “at pace” to co-ordinate a respectful and safe public event in co-ordination with the Osbourne family ahead of a private funeral.

Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 7am and buses and trams will be diverted.

Good morning

Good morning.

The funeral of Black Sabbath frontman and metal icon Ozzy Osbourne will take place later today in his hometown of Birmingham.

Thousands are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the affectionately known Prince of Darkness, who died at the age of 76 last Tuesday.

You can follow events from Birmingham here as they unfold.

Tom Watling30 July 2025 07:28

