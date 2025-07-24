Everything you need to know ahead of Oasis’s first Wembley shows since 2009

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis will return to Wembley Stadium on Friday (25 July) for the first set of London dates on their long-awaited reunion tour.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform for five nights at Wembley Stadium, following their critically acclaimed return to Cardiff and hugely successful homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

Oasis have not played Wembley Stadium as a band since 12 July 2009, as part of their Dig Out Your Soul tour. They first played the venue nine yers earlier on 21 July in 2000 during their Standing on the Shoulder of Giants tour.

Announced in August 2024, the band’s reunion follows 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop group, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour kicked off in Cardiff on 4 July, before heading across the UK and Ireland.

The band will play five nights at Wembley in July and August, followed by a second stint of two back-to-back shows in September.

Gates at Wembley Stadium will open at 5pm, with rock band Cast on as the first support act at 6pm, then the Verve frontman and solo artist Richard Ashcroft on at 7pm.

Oasis are due on stage at 8.15pm and are scheduled to finish at 10.15pm.

Noel and Liam Gallagher will be joined on stage by Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, and Andy Bell, all former members of Oasis, alongside drummer Joey Waronker, who has previously toured with Liam.

The band will also be backed by a brass section and backing singer Jess Greenfield, who is part of Noel’s side project The High Flying Birds.

The dates for the Wembley gigs are as follows:

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Friday 25 July

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 26 July

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Wednesday 30 July

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 2 August

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Sunday 3 August

The band are set to return to Wembley for two more dates in September, playing on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 respectively.

So far on the tour, the band have not deviated from the setlist that they played on the first night in Cardiff, starting with “Hello”, “Acquiesce”, “Morning Glory” and “Some Might Say”, followed by other classics such as “Little By Little”, “Half The World Away”, ‘Slide Away” and “Live Forever”.

The band have consistently finished their gigs with an encore of “The Masterplan”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova”.

open image in gallery Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher perform during the first night of the Oasis reunion tour ( Getty )

The full setlist is likely to be:

“Hello”

”Acquiesce”

“Morning Glory”

“Some Might Say”

“Bring It on Down”

“Fade Away”

“Supersonic”

“Roll With It”

“Talk Tonight”

“Half the World Away”

“Little by Little”

“D’You Know What I Mean?”

“Stand by Me”

“Cast No Shadow”

“Slide Away”

“Whatever”

“Live Forever”

“Rock 'N' Roll Star”

Encore

“The Masterplan”

“Don’t Look Back in Anger”

“Wonderwall”

“Champagne Supernova”

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher, left, holds the hand aloft of Noel Gallagher from the band Oasis as they perform during their reunion concert on Friday, July 4, 2025 ( Invision/AP )

How to get tickets:

While fans have been pleading for the group to reunite since they disbanded, website issues on Ticketmaster and controversial dynamic pricing brought outrage when fans tried to purchase tickets, with many failing to secure a spot.

After tickets for the UK and Ireland shows went on sale last year, some standard tickets appeared to have jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to do an assessment at the use of dynamic pricing.

While the tour is completely sold out, Oasis did announce in June that “a very limited number of additional tickets” would go on sale after the layout of the shows are perfected.

Prior to their Cardiff shows, the band told hopeful fans to keep their eyes on their inboxes.

Elsewhere, fans can still purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s resale site as well as Viagogo, Vividseats, See Tickets, StubHub, and Twickets.

Viagogo: The cheapest tickets on Viagogo, at the time of writing, are:

Saturday 25 July - £468

Saturday 26 July - £488

Wednesday 30 July - £460

Saturday 2 August - £510

Sunday 3 August - £529

Vividseats: The cheapest tickets on Vividseats, at the time of writing, are:

Saturday 25 July - £536

Saturday 26 July - £583

Wednesday 30 July - £630

Saturday 2 August - £562

Sunday 3 August - £623

Stubhub: The cheapest tickets on Stubhub, at the time of writing, are:

Saturday 25 July - £422

Saturday 26 July - £422

Wednesday 30 July - £482

Saturday 2 August - £566

Sunday 3 August - £584

Twickets: The cheapest tickets on Twickets, at the time of writing, are:

Saturday 25 July - Unavailable

Saturday 26 July - £3182 (Gold package)

Wednesday 30 July - Unavailable

Saturday 2 August - £3219 (Gold package)

Sunday 3 August - Unavailable

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher will be playing five concerts in Manchester as part of the Oasis reunion tour ( Fear PR )

A movie, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on 29 August 1994.