Oasis fans are preparing for the release of tickets to their reunion tour in 2025.

The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.

While tickets will go on general sale on Saturday 31 August, a pre-sale will be availabled for eager fans who have entered a ballot that closed on Wednesday (28 August). Fans who applied had to fill out their contact details and answer a general knowledge question about the band.

Success in the ballot does not necessarily guarantee tickets, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The band behind hits such as “Champagne Supernova”, “Rock’n’Roll Star” and “Cigarettes and Alcohol” have warned that emails confirming people have registered might be slow to arrive, due to the “extremely high volume of entries”.