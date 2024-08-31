Support truly

Noel and Liam Gallagher have put their long-running feud behind them, as a huge Oasis tour has been announced for 2025.

The storied rock band will play stadium shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, with gigs outside Europe to be added at a later date.

Their reunion announcement comes right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut album. Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their follow-up, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

A statement from the band said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

“Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their OASIS LIVE 25 world tour,” a press release about the reunion said.

“Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the summer of 2025. Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade.

“The Oasis live experience is unlike anything else. The roar that greets them as they step on stage. A set full of wall-to-wall classics. The spine-tingling sensation of being in a crowd singing back every word. And especially the charisma, spark and intensity that only comes when Liam and Noel Gallagher are on-stage together.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher, pictured together for the first time in 15 years as they announce a huge Oasis tour for 2025 ( Simon Emmett )

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on general sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.

( Getty Images )

A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

What are the tour dates?

The shows announced so far are as follows:

JULY 2025

4 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

12 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

19 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

20 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

25 July – London, Wembley Stadium

26 July – London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2 August – London, Wembley Stadium

3 August – London, Wembley Stadium

8 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16 August – Dublin, Croke Park

17 August – Dublin, Croke Park

Follow the latest updates here.