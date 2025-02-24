Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher has concerned fans who paid hundreds for Oasis reunion tour tickets after he revealed the length of time he plans to play for at each show this summer.

The long awaited reunion comes 15 years after the infamous backstage bust-up between Gallagher and his brother Noel, which saw the rock band split in 2009 after a fiery row in Paris.

Ticketmaster is currently being investigated over allegations that it deployed the so-called “dynamic pricing” model when Oasis tickets went on sale last year, with prices doubling from £148 to £355.

In a highly anticipated message, the band announced a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer, with fans expecting an extensive set list filled with the Nineties rock band’s biggest hits.

However, ticket holders have now been left concerned the gig may be much shorter than they presumed when purchasing tickets, with Gallagher writing on X/Twitter the show would last “59 minutes 59 secs”.

Fans voiced their concerns on Reddit, but noted that Gallagher has long been known to wind users up online with fake announcements.

“I hope this isn’t real I will by flying from Florida to Chicago! Knowing Liam it probably isn’t,” one person wrote.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher has worried fans after ‘revealing’ supposed set length time for Oasis reunion tour ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile another user added: “No way they do anything under 2 hours after the prices they charged and the media hype. 30-40 minute Noel set to get them to 2 hours I bet.”

However, a third fan who previously saw Gallagher play added: “I would say he’s on a wind up but I went to a show where he played less than an hour. Maybe Noel can pick up hour 2.”

Another fan said: “I saw Liam in Washington DC in 2018. He performed for 54 minutes with no opening act. Needless to say, I was a little disappointed.”

open image in gallery Many fans have already had their ‘dreams crushed’ after Ticketmaster cancelled their tickets in a bot error ( PA )

The Independent has contacted Gallagher’s representatives for comment.

It comes after the Oasis frontman reacted to fans questioning him about Ticketmaster cancelling their reunion tickets due to the site reportedly mistaking them for bots earlier this month.

Fans spoke of having their “dreams crushed” after receiving emails from the ticket-selling website informing them that their tickets to the rock band’s reunion shows were void.

“I don’t make the rules [we’re] trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get [off] my case,” the singer said of the issue.

The Oasis reunion tour is scheduled to begin on 4 July at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.