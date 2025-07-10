Oasis fans given warning ahead of Manchester stadium shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis fans have been issued with a safety notice ahead of the rock band’s homecoming shows in Manchester this weekend.

The Britpop legends’ hugely anticipated reunion tour is currently underway, having launched to near-unanimous praise and a rapturous reception from fans in Cardiff last week.

Ahead of their five sold-out performances between 11-20 July at Manchester’s Heaton Park, promoters SJM shared an update with fans as the UK braces for yet another heatwave.

The UK Health Security Agency issued yellow heat health alerts on Wednesday covering parts of central and southern England, valid until July 15.

In the south of England and Wales, temperatures of up to 31C on Thursday and 32C on Friday are possible.

In the north of England, Thursday could see highs of 27C, edging up to 29C on Friday and 30C on Saturday with isolated highs of 31C.

The temperature will slowly start to decrease by Monday or Tuesday.

open image in gallery Fans during the first night of the Oasis reunion tour in Cardiff, Wales ( Getty )

“With a very hot weather forecast on both Friday and Saturday, please stay hydrated, you will be permitted to bring a sealed bottle of water up to 500ml. This must be collapsible plastic,” SJM said in a statement via the Manchester Evening News.

“Solid plastic, metal etc containers will not be permitted on the grounds of safety. Bottles with broken seals will be emptied. There is free water to refill your bottle on site.”

The statement added: “Wear sunscreen, you will be permitted to bring in a small bottle 200ml or under and protect yourself from the sun overall/wear a hat; we know the legendary bucket hat will be making an appearance, so you’ll fit right in! Look after yourself and those around you.”

Fans will be able to enter the venue from 3pm on the day of each show.

Reunited brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will play to around 80,000 fans each night at Heaton Park, as the city is overtaken by Oasis fever.

open image in gallery Fans are travelling from around the world to see the band’s reunion tour ( PA )

Noel and Liam will be joined in the Oasis lineup by Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and Andy Bell, all former members of Oasis, and drummer Joey Waronker who has previously toured with Liam.

Their first support act Cast will take to the stage at 6pm, while second opener and fellow Britpop icon Richard Ashcroft will perform at 7pm. Oasis’s set is due to begin at 8.15pm, with a strict venue curfew at 10.30pm.

After Manchester, Oasis will perform further sold-out UK and Ireland dates in London, Edinburgh and Dublin, before kicking off the international leg of their tour in North and South America, Asia and Australia.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher on stage during the Oasis reunion ( PA )

In between, they will play their sixth and seventh shows at Wembley Stadium in London on 27 and 28 September.

In a five-star review for their first Cardiff show, The Independent’s critic Mark Beaumont said: “To a reviewer who saw Oasis both at Knebworth and on many a post-Nineties slogathon, this is the best they’ve been since ‘96. Some might say better.”