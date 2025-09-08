Mariah Carey roasted during MTV VMAs performance for giving ‘bare minimum’ while receiving top honor
Singing icon was awarded with the Video Vanguard Award
Mariah Carey’s performance at the 2025 MTV VMAs is being critiqued by fans for being lackluster and zapped of energy.
The singing icon, 56, was honored at Sunday night’s award show with MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard Award.
However, before accepting the award, Carey took the stage to perform a compilation of hits, capped off with “We Belong Together.”
Clad in a sparkly champagne-colored ensemble, she was flanked by an entourage of backup dancers. Carey, it seemed, was being led around the stage by some of her dancers.
Viewers watching from home humorously noted that even though she was “doing the bare minimum,” she was “still [being] iconic.”
“Literally she just walks back and forth,” one person commented, while a second quipped: “Mariah Carey you go girl give us nothing you icon.”
A third wrote: “I love Mariah Carey's voice but she's got less energy than me on a Sunday night,” with a fourth adding that she “is like a statue on stage it’s so FUNNY omfg.”
“Mariah Carey legit has absolutely zero stage presence it’s honestly so iconic,” another said.
In her post-performance acceptance speech, Carey jabbed at MTV that it was her first time accepting a Moonman statue.
“What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?” she pointedly asked.
More to come
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments