Taylor Swift leads 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations: See the full list
Swift could extend her record number of Video of the Year victories from four to five at the September ceremony
The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nominees were announced on Tuesday (August 6).
Taylor Swift leads the pack with 10 nods, one of which is for Video of the Year for her “Fortnight” music video featuring Post Malone. Should she beat fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, SZA and Eminem, she would extend her record for the most wins in that category. So far, she’s won the award four times.
Rapper and singer Malone racked up nine VMA nominations himself, mostly due to his collaborative effort on Swift’s song “Fortnight,” but he also earned a separate nomination for his song “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgen Wallen.
Eminem, Grande and Sabrina Carpenter trail behind with six nominations each, while SZA and Megan Thee Stallion also earned five apiece.
Meanwhile, 29 artists, including Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims, became first-time nominees.
Winners will be announced at the award ceremony held at New York’s UBS Arena on September 10 at 8pm ET.
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Billie Eilish – “LUNCH”
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
Eminem – “Houdini”
SZA – “Snooze”
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
MTV Push Performance of the Year
August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”
September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”
October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars”
November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”
December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”
February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”
April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa”
May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”
July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”
Best Collaboration
Drake ft Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
Jessie Murph ft Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
Jung Kook ft Latto – “Seven”
Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Pop
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
Drake ft Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
Eminem – “Houdini”
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Gunna – “fukumean”
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
Travis Scott ft Playboi Carti – “FE!N”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
SZA – “Snooze”
Tyla – “Water”
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Best Alternative
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
Best Rock
Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
U2 – “Atomic City”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Mil Veces”
Bad Bunny – “MONACO”
KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”
Myke Towers – “LALA”
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr ft Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Tyla – “Water”
USHER – “Pheelz”
Best K-Pop
Jung Kook ft Latto – “Seven”
LISA – “Rockstar”
NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
NewJeans – “Super Shy”
Stray Kids – “LALALALA”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja Vu”
Video for Good
Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me”
RAYE – “Genesis.”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Best Direction
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Cinematography
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Charli xcx – “Von dutch”
Dua Lipa – “Illusion”
Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Editing
Anitta – “Mil Veces”
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Eminem – “Houdini”
LISA – “Rockstar”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Choreography
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
Dua Lipa – “Houdini”
LISA – “Rockstar”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”
Tate McRae – “Greedy”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish”
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!”
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Art Direction
Charli xcx – “360”
LISA – “Rockstar”
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – “Fortnight”
