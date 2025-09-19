Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Morrissey cancels show due to ‘credible threat on his life’

The former Smiths singer had been due to perform in Connecticut

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Friday 19 September 2025 12:36 EDT
Comments
Morrissey has canceled his show tonight due to a “credible threat on his life”.

The former Smiths frontman, 66, had been due to appear at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

A statement posted to his official Instagram stated: “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding.”

More to follow...

