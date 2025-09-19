Morrissey cancels show due to ‘credible threat on his life’

Morrissey has canceled his show tonight due to a “credible threat on his life”.
The former Smiths frontman, 66, had been due to appear at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
A statement posted to his official Instagram stated: “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding.”
More to follow...
