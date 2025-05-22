Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miley Cyrus has revealed she suffered a medical emergency on stage during her New Year’s Eve NBC special in 2023.

The 32-year-old said the “pretty traumatic experience”, an ovarian cyst rupture, made her consider giving up on her music career altogether.

“I had a medical emergency,” she said on The Zane Lowe Interview podcast. “I had an ovarian cyst rupture, which we didn't know exactly what was going on, so we did it, but it was pretty traumatic, cause it was extremely excruciating. And I did the show anyway, but it was really, really hard on me.”

An ovarian cyst is “a fluid-filled sac that develops on an ovary”, according to the NHS. The condition does not usually cause symptoms unless it splits or ruptures.

Cyrus performed several hits during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, including duets with her godmother Dolly Parton on songs such as “Wrecking Ball”, Parton’s “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The special was executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and featured guests including Sia, Paris Hilton, and David Byrne. SNL comedians Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman also made appearances.

But despite appearing in high spirits, the “Angels Like You” singer said the experience almost made her quit music.

open image in gallery Singer said the experience was ‘excruciating’ and ‘traumatic’ ( Getty Images )

“I had dinner with Lorne [Michaels] and he said something that now has stuck with me. He goes, ‘Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves, and then we start to rebuild,’” he said.

“And it was Christmas by then and that was New Year's, so I was expired on my amount of time that I was able to shut down. He's like, ‘You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me that they were quitting music. Everyone does this. Everyone has these traumatic experiences.’”

open image in gallery Cyrus performing during her NBC New Year’s Eve special in 2023 ( YouTube/Miley Cyrus )

The singer is set to release her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on 30 May. It will be followed by a film of the same name in June, which features a surprise cameo from runway model Naomi Campbell.

Cyrus’s forthcoming film, which she wrote and directed, is described as a “one-of-a-kind pop opera” and will include 13 songs from her ninth album.

Something Beautiful will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival on 6 June.