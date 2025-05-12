Meghan Trainor fans disappointed after she changes lyrics to All About That Bass

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Trainor is facing criticism after she edited the lyrics to her 2014 hit “All About That Bass” to highlight the recent changes made to her physical appearance.

The 31-year-old pop star, who’s been outspoken about her use of the diabetes drug Mounjaro to help shed some weight after giving birth to her second child in 2023, underwent a breast augmentation and lift in early 2025.

During her headlining performance over the weekend at iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM 2025 Wango Tango event, Trainor replaced a line in the song’s first verse to directly address her new boob job.

In a clip of her performance posted on 1027kiisfm’s TikTok, the Grammy-winning singer changes the song’s original lyrics from “Yeah, it’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two” to “Yeah, it’s pretty clear, I got some new boobs.”

In the video’s comments section, fans debated the update to the song, which was initially intended to promote body positivity.

“Big is beautiful until you’re rich enough to change it — story of the entertainment industry,” one person argued.

Several found her performance of the song to be ironic. “Her singing this song is peak irony,” a second said, with a third agreeing: “Yeah I feel like she shouldn’t be allowed to sing this song anymore[...] her body doesn’t represent the song anymore.”

Meghan Trainor updated the lyrics to ‘All About That Bass’ to directly address her recent boob job ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

However, another argued that “she made the song so you wouldn’t be ashamed of your weight. If she feels like she would feel healthier if she lost it, then that’s what she’ll do, doesn’t mean she feels ashamed of her weight, just means she wants to be healthy. The songs are made so that you won’t feel ashamed or insecure about ur weight.”

Others also came to Trainor’s defense, with one finding that “the amount of people that are hating on her for losing weight is crazy. 11 years ago she made a song. She now has two kids and wants to be healthy for them. Stop, just stop.”

“It’s all about ‘body positivity’ until a woman makes changes that help her feel good in her body after having two kids,” someone else added.

Trainor shares two young sons, Barry and Riley, with her husband, former child actor Daryl Sabara.

Last month, the “Dear Future Husband” singer hit out at the incessant online chatter that her physical transformation sparked after she attended Billboard Women in Music’s 2025 ceremony, where she was honored with the Hitmaker Award.

“It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she wrote in the April Instagram post. “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.”

She continued: “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me.

“I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.

“Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters.”