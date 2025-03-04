Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Hannah Berner has been called out for telling Megan Thee Stallion that her music makes her “want to fight.”

Berner and reality TV star Paige DeSorbo conducted a red carpet interview with the singer on Sunday night while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. As the interviewers gushed about Megan’s music and confidence, Berner then shared how her music made her feel.

“Your music has literally made me, like, when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music,” the comedian said. Megan then quipped: “You want to throw that fighting s*** out the window. You want to get cute and be a bad b****.”

Berner agreed, but said “when people are talking s***,” she turns on Megan’s music. She then expressed how much she admires the “Wanna Be” singer, and asked her how she gets up and “inspires people.”

“I just look in the mirror and I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you that girl, right? Yeah, you are that girl. So go outside and act like you that girl,” Megan responded. “And then that’s how I tackle my day.”

The clip has since been shared on Reddit’s Pop Culture group, with many people criticizing Berner for her conduct in the interview.

Megan Thee Stallion (left) was interviewed by comedian Hannah Berner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party ( Vanity Fair )

“Omg this is so egregious. Is she mixing her up with someone else completely ??? I’m not sure if that’s better or worse,” one wrote. “I support ‘new media’ and influencers ‘breaking through’ but they are often just not the right choice and can’t even pretend to be.”

“I don't think I've ever heard any Megan song about fighting in any way, this is just microaggressive at the very least and I know Hannah doesn't think there's anything wrong with what she said,” another wrote.

“She is SUCH a pick me. And stealer of jokes,” a third claimed about Berner.

A fourth person on X/Twitter added: “Hannah Berner is so obnoxious omg. Why would she say Meg’s music makes her want to fight??? Is she serious????”

While walking the red carpet event Sunday night, Megan wore a floor-length green gown with feathers and a halter neckline. She completed the look with matching green pasties and had her red hair in an updo.

During her interview with DeSorbo and Berner, she also shared the inspiration behind her look. “I just really want to give, she’s baring it all at Vanity Fair.”

When Berner quipped that the dress was “eco-friendly,” Megan added: “She’s definitely giving poison ivy.”

The Independent’s Kevin EG Perry was in attendance at the exclusive after-party, speaking with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Jon Hamm and Oscars host Conan O’Brien. Read his report from within the star-studded bash here.