Megadeth announce retirement with final album and farewell tour

Megadeth’s next album will be their last, founder and frontman Dave Mustaine announced Thursday.

After more than 40 years, the influential metal band’s seventeenth studio will be their last and will be accompanied by a final, multi-year world tour.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” Mustaine, 63, said in a statement.

“Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.

“We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album. We’ve made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.

“We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again,” he concluded. “We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

Megadeth was founded by Mustaine in 1983 after he was fired from Metallica just before the band recorded their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, due to substance abuse and conflicts with James Hetfield.

The singer followed the thrash metal style of his previous band with more emphasis on speed and intensity. When asked to describe Megadeth’s guitar style in a 1987 interview, Mustaine told The Chicago Tribune: “When you go to a show and see a guitar player who just stands there, that's a guitar player. A thrash guitar player is a guy who plays like he wants to beat the guitar’s guts out.”

open image in gallery (From left) James LoMenzo, Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

They released their debut album, Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good!, in 1985, leading to their signing with Capitol Records.

A string of platinum-selling albums followed; however, the band has undergone a number of line-up changes over the years and faced multiple controversies and issues with substance abuse.

The band went on hiatus in 2002 after Mustaine suffered a serious arm injury, returning in 2004 without longtime bassist David Ellefson, who had filed a lawsuit against him. After settling the dispute out of court, Ellefson rejoined Megadeth in 2010, but was dismissed in 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Their current lineup includes Mustaine, bassist James LoMenzo, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

Megadeth’s most recent album, The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!, was released in 2022.