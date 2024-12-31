Max George going back to hospital after spotting strange sensation after surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max George has told fans that he is experiencing a strange sensation in his chest after undergoing heart surgery.

The Wanted singer, 36, has been sharing health updates with fans as he had a pacemaker fitted for an undiagnosed condition. He was released from hospital on Christmas Day.

On Tuesday (31 December), the pop star shared an Instagram Story revealing that he had an odd feeling in his chest, which doctors had been unable to identify.

Confirming he was going back to hospital to get checked out, George asked whether any of his followers had experienced similar symptoms, or knew or someone else who had.

“I’m in the hospital tomorrow for another check-up because I’ve been getting this flicking feeling on the left side of my chest – I’m actually getting it now – and I was wondering if you guys maybe knew what that might be or if you’ve experienced it yourself, because the doctors aren’t too sure,” he said.

“Maybe it’s touching a nerve and it’ll go away in time or they might have to move a wire slightly but I’m all ears because all I’m doing is research.”

He concluded: “I know nothing about pacemakers. Any information I could get would be most appreciated.”

George recently shared that he was able to take his first steps outside since undergoing surgery, as he posted a photo of himself on a night-time walk with his dog, Albert.

He also shared a shot of his Apple Watch, which showed his heart rate at 85bpm.

“Back on the streets… Felt great to have my first few steps outside for a while, especially with my beautiful boy,” he captioned the images.

George was admitted to hospital in the weeks before Christmas after he began to feel unwell, where it was discovered that he had “some issues” with his heart.

Max George asked fans for their insight after experiencing a strange ‘flicking’ sensation after surgery ( Instagram/Max George )

He then had to go through a series of tests to determine what kind of surgery he needed, before he was fitted with a pacemaker.

“Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a set-back, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got!” George wrote on Instagram. |I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was.”

The operation took around two and a half hours, he explained in a separate post, alongside a photo of the new scar above his heart.

“The main issue [was] some of my veins had collapsed where the wires were meant to go… But the hospital surgeons, doctors and nurses at the NHS have been incredible,” he said. “I owe everything to them.”

He also thanked surgeons for putting his pacemaker under “a very special tattoo of mine... So I’m sure it’s being looked after.”

The tattoo in question is the date 04.08.1988, the birthdate of his late bandmate Tom Parker, who died aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.