Madonna shares presidential endorsement as she flies home from Paris to vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Madonna has revealed who she’s voting for in the 2024 US presidential election.

The pop superstar, 66, took to Instagram on Thursday (October 31) to share her endorsement just days before the election. In her post, the “Like a Virgin” singer shared snaps from her recent trip to Paris, France. However, Madonna explained that she promptly returned home to cast her vote for president.

“Paris was so FUN! It was hard to leave, but I had to come home to V.O.T.E,” she captioned her post, along with two American flag emojis.

Madonna then tagged Vice President Kamala Harris’s official Instagram account in her caption, writing: “@kamalaharris For. President!!!!”

The Queen of Pop is just the latest in a string of celebrities who’ve endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee. Most recently, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston revealed her pick for president on Wednesday, calling a vote for Harris a “vote for sanity and human decency.”

Madonna previously expressed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2020 presidential election ( Getty )

Terminator star and former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger shocked fans when he revealed he’ll be casting his ballot for the vice president. Meanwhile, actor Leonardo DiCaprio explained he’ll be voting for Harris because Republican nominee Donald Trump “continues to deny the facts” and “deny the science” around climate change.

This isn’t the first time Madonna has shared her endorsement for president. Back in 2020, the “Hung Up” singer showed her support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris and urged her fans to go to the polls.

“The three faces of a girl who just Voted!! Get out there and take responsibility people!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding the hashtag #bidenharris2020.

Madonna even defended Harris after some people criticized the then-vice presidential candidate’s facial expressions during her debate with Mike Pence leading up to the 2020 election.

“Kamala For President…” she said on the platform. “If Kamala were a man no one would make comments about her facial expressions. Do people fixate on Trump’s facial expressions?? That are hideous and rude every time he speaks.”

She described criticism against the former California prosecutor as “another example of sexism and racism in America,” adding: “Kamala is an intelligent, compassionate, well spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people.”

While many A-list celebrities have shared their endorsements for Harris ahead of Election Day – which takes place on Tuesday, November 5 – Trump has received the support of a handful of Hollywood stars, athletes, and musicians, including Jason Aldean, Russell Brand, Elon Musk, Mel Gibson, and Dennis Quaid.