Madonna says she ‘wouldn’t be here’ if she hadn’t embraced spiritualism

Madonna has opened up about her spiritual life in a new podcast interview, saying: “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one.”

The star known as the Queen of Pop, 67, famously adopted the Jewish mystical tradition Kabbalah in 1996.

In her first-ever long-form podcast interview, for tomorrow’s episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, she has an “open conversation” with the host about her journey to spiritualism.

"You need to be spiritual to be successful,” says Madonna in a preview published by People. “Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one.”

She goes on to say that her beliefs inspired her to take an outspoken position on human rights, explaining, “What have I done for others? That's really the only way you can be successful in life. It's like the greatest amount of light is where there's darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light.

“When you're in a dark room, you turn on the light. When you're in a room that's already light, what do you, there's no, um, effort made. So, should we look for darkness?

Madonna in London in 2016 ( PA )

She adds: "My soul's purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do," and later says: "I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself.”

Later in the interview, Madonna is joined by her Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni. The pair recently launched a new course titled The Mystical Studies of the Zohar.

“Spiritual wisdom is not helpful when everything's going your way,” says the pop icon. “It's helpful when you're challenged and when you're happy.”

She continues: "It's helpful to remember that at any given time, in any moment, it could be gone. So don't take it for granted. Have humility. Radical acceptance is just accepting that what is happening to you is meant to happen to you — and that you’re going to be okay.”

Earlier this month, Madonna announced that she is returning to her former record label for a new dance album.

Nearly two decades after leaving Warner Records for Live Nation in 2007, she will rejoin the record label responsible for distributing many of her classic albums: American Life (2003), Confessions on a Dancefloor (2005), and Hard Candy (2008).

“It Feels like home with Warner Records!” she wrote on Instagram. “Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor Back to where it all began!”

Her new album, COADF- P. 2, is set to be released in 2026.