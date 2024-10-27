Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Singer Loomis has issued an apology after her botched performance of the National Anthem during a live C-SPAN broadcast went viral.

On Wednesday, Loomis opened a debate held by the Free & Equal Elections Foundation, featuring third-party candidates, with a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Midway through her performance – which was also aired on the radio and online – her voice audibly cracked as she belted the song’s classic high notes.

“I f***ed it up, I f***ed it up. Can I go back, please?” she begged, before a voice off-camera could be heard informing her that it was a live broadcast.

She quickly jumped back into the song, finishing out her performance to applause from the moderators, candidates and the audience as she walked off the stage.

The clip of her performance has since made the rounds on social media with several viewers likening her flub to former Black Eyed Peas star Fergie’s dramatic rendition of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Loomis has taken the online mockery in stride as she addressed “all the craziness” that’s followed in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

open image in gallery Loomis sings National Anthem on live C-SPAN broadcast and has not apologized for messing up during the song ( C-SPAN )

“First off, I would like to apologize to the Free and Equal political team for this mishap, and from the bottom of my heart I wanted to apologize. And I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to mess up the National Anthem, and I wanted to thank you guys for giving me a chance and believing in me,” she said.

She went on to share that performing the National Anthem has been something she has long had concerns about singing.

“I was always scared I was going to fail, and then I did, and the world’s seen it,” she added. “So I just wanted anybody out there who’s seen, that you can change anything negative into something positive.”

In the post’s caption, she further explained: “I was a little late there and didn’t have a clear cue, which left me flustered when we went live! I know it wasn’t my best, and I’m truly sorry if it didn’t hit the mark. I take full responsibility on my part and ask that you don’t use this incident to reflect on the artist I am and trying to be.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity and all the love and support I’ve received. I’m taking this as a lesson learned, and I can’t wait to come back even stronger!”

Earlier this year, country singer Ingrid Andress was slammed for her rocky performance of the anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.

Andress later revealed that she had been drunk during the event and later sought treatment.

“I’m not gonna bulls*** y’all, I was drunk last night,” she said at the time. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun.”