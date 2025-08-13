Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lil Wayne fans are in uproar on social media after the rapper cancelled his show in Toronto after fans had already entered the venue.

The New Orleans-born artist, 42, had been scheduled to perform at the Budweiser Stage on Monday, August 11.

Hours before he was due to begin his show, a message appeared on screens at the venue informing fans the concert would not be going ahead.

The same message was posted to social media, reading: "Due to unforeseen illness, Wayne’s Toronto show tonight will be postponed. As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one.

"Please stay tuned for the new date coming soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date once announced."

Many fans complained about the short notice of the announcement, with one opining on X: “Cancelling this late, when everyone is already there, should result in compensation from the artist. [Imagine] traveling in for this for no reason. Weather is one thing but to bail with an illness an hour before you’re supposed to be on is wild.”

Lil Wayne performing onstage during the BET Awards at LA's Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 ( Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET )

Another wrote: “Hold on. They let man's into Budweiser to buy overpriced drinks and merch, to then tell them Lil Wayne is ill and the show will be postponed????? Actually??? That can't be right.”

A third disappointed fan added: “If any show is postponed for any reason, fans must have the right to an easy refund. People paid for babysitters, hotel rooms. Also, they bought tickets for a specific date - the new date may conflict with other responsibilities. How is this still a thing?”

Wayne is expected to resume his Tha Carter VI world tour tomorrow night at Blossom Music Center in Ohio.

In May, Wayne’s on-and-off girlfriend Denise Bidot accused the rapper of physical and emotional abuse.

Bidot, 38, initially posted a message on her Instagram Story that read: “Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

She then shared a two-part follow-up video explaining her cryptic message.

“Yeah this is actually a fact. Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today,” she said. Bidot said she’s recovering from a “mommy makeover” and “can’t lift boxes” as she’s only five weeks post-op, but said Wayne had “his assistants coming to help kick us out today.”

The model — slated to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine for the first time this year — said she was dumped by the rapper via text message.