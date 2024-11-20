Liam Payne’s funeral to take place today

Liam Payne funeral latest: Star being laid to rest today with One Direction bandmates expected to attend
British pop star died aged 31 after falling from his hotel room balcony last month
One Direction star Liam Payne’s funeral is taking place today, with his family, closest friends and former bandmates expected to attend.
The British singer died aged 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room on 16 October.
Early toxicology reports found that the former One Direction star and solo artist had “multiple substances” in his system when he died. The local prosecutor’s office is currently investigating his death.
Prosecutors appeared to rule out third party involvement and “self-harm”, according to a lengthy statement released earlier this month.
Payne’s fellow One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik said they were “devastated” by his passing but “the memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.
“We are heartbroken,” his family said in a statement following the news of his death. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul”.
Louis Tomlinson’s moving tribute to Liam Payne
“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul,” Liam Payne’s former bandmate Louis Tomlionson wrote in a lengthy statement, following the news of his death.
“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.
“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.
“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.
“A message to you Liam if you’re listening,
“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.
“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.
“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.
“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X”
Pictures: A florist arranges flowers ahead of the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne at a church in the Home Counties
What do we know about Liam Payne’s funeral arrangements?
Details of Liam Payne’s funeral arrangements have been kept to a minimum. The Independent understands that Payne’s family wish to keep the funeral as private as possible, with only family members and his closest friends in attendance - therefore no details about the location or timings have been shared.
Payne’s fans have been urging one another to be respectful and to not attempt to try and approach the funeral location.
“You wouldn’t want random people showing up and sharing photos from the service of your loved ones who passed away right?” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “How about give Liam and his family/friends that same respect?”
“Do whatever you need to do to mourn this loss. But do not show up to the funeral,” another said. “Do not spread pictures of the boys. Let them spend their final moments with their dear friend in private.”
VIDEO: Perrie Edwards calls on music industry to look after artists after Liam Payne's death
Zayn Malik’s moving tribute to Liam Payne
Zayn Malik also paid tribute to Payne on his personal Instagram account, sharing a sweet photo of the pair of them sleeping in the back of a tour bus.
“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives,” Malik wrote.
“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.
“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.
“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison. I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.
“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.
“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.
“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”
Liam Payne’s family statement after his death
In a short statement following his death, Liam’s family said: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”
Liam Payne obituary
Born in Wolverhampton, England, Payne was drawn to singers such as Usher and Justin Timberlake. He remembered his childhood as a happy one: his father, Geoff, worked as a fitter, while his mother, Karen, was a nursery nurse.
“It was great, though we didn’t have much,” he told The Telegraph in a 2017 interview. “Dad was in debt, but they did the best they could. It makes you dream a bit, you know?”
Believing a career in music would be “the thing that made my parents proudest”, he first appeared as a contestant on reality TV contest The X Factor in 2008, but was told by judge and show creator Simon Cowell to come back in two years.
When he returned in 2010, he was placed in the group One Direction alongside fellow contestants Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. It was his big break.
Liam Payne: The ambitious One Direction star who struggled with dark side of fame
Singer, who rose to fame as a member of boyband One Direction, died aged 31 after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires
Liam Payne’s funeral to take place today
Liam Payne’s funeral is due to take place today (Wednesday 20 November), just over a month after the One Direction star died at the age of 31.
The singer suffered fatal injuries after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.
The ceremony will be closed to the public, attended by just his family and closest friends. His four One Direction bandmates: Louis Tomlinson, 32, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Harry Styles, 30, are expected to attend.
A wake is expected to be held following the service.
Liam Payne’s funeral to take place
Singer’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan are expected to attend
