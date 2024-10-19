Liam Payne death latest: Cheryl says son Bear ‘has to face reality of never seeing father again’
Singer died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, sparking tributes from his One Direction bandmates, Sheeran, Robbie Williams, and his ‘heartbroken’ family
Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have said they are “devastated” over the singer’s sudden death, aged 31, after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
Payne, who shot to fame after joining the pop group on reality TV contest The X Factor in 2010 along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, was described as a “kind, funny and brave soul” in a tribute from his surviving bandmates.
Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, has also posted a statement opening up about her grief at an “indescribably painful time.”
Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy said she is at “a complete loss”, while Simon Cowell, who was instrumental in the rise of One Direction, said Payne’s young son Bear will be “so proud” of everything his father achieved.
Payne’s cause of death was revealed in a preliminary autopsy on Thursday 17 October. Photos taken by officials of his hotel room showed it in a state of disarray, with a smashed TV screen and debris scattered around the surfaces.
Liam Payne cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy
Liam Payne died of multiple traumatic injuries caused by falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, local police said on Thursday.
A preliminary autopsy indicated that Payne had suffered “internal and external” hemorrhages and multiple traumatic injuries, according to the report seen by multiple outlets. Officials said Payne’s plunge from the third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel was what caused his fatal injuries.
A toxicology report is still pending.
The One Direction singer was pronounced dead on Wednesday (October 16), after emergency services responded to a hotel manager’s call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
Robbie Williams shares final exchange with Liam Payne after ‘very similar’ experience under spotlight
Robbie Williams has shared his thoughts on the pressures of being under the spotlight as he paid tribute to the late One Direction singer Liam Payne.
The musician died from multiple traumatic injuries caused by falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services responded to a hotel manager’s call about a guest “under the influence of alcohol and drugs” who could “do something that could put his life at risk”. He was 31.
Williams, who rose to fame in the Nineties with boyband Take That and went on to mentor One Direction on X Factor, shared his final interaction with Payne – an email exchange from June 2022 that sees Williams giving the singer advice and telling him he is “proud” of him.
In the email messages shared by Williams, Payne tells the “Angels” singer his support “means the world”.
“I’m nervous as hell about it but I won’t back out, you have my word, wish me luck,” Payne says, to which Williams responds: “F*** yeah... go get it... very proud of you. Massive x.”
Reports Liam Payne was ‘dropped by record label’ as X Factor co-star hits out at Simon Cowell
Former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel, who appeared in the same series as Liam Payne and his One Direction bandmates, has hit out at show creator Simon Cowell following the singer’s death.
Payne died in a fall from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday 16 October. Local authorities are carrying out an autopsy, with the preliminary results released yesterday (17 October).
Waissel shared a lengthy statement upon the news of Payne’s death, calling him her “dear friend” and her “confident”, who offered her support during some of her “darkest moments” while on The X Factor.
“Liam was kind, with a pure heart, a sharp mind, and the wisdom of an old soul,” she said. “His warmth and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
“His tragic passing not only leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved him but also serves as a painful reminder of the systemic neglect that persists in the industry.”
Cheryl Cole breaks silence on ‘earth shattering’ death of her child’s father Liam Payne
Cheryl Cole, the former X Factor judge who shares son Bear with Liam Payne, has issued a statement following the death of the One Direction singer.
The 41-year-old Girls Aloud star took to Instagram on Friday (October 18) to share a black and white photo of Payne with their then-newborn son. In another slide, Cole took the opportunity to hit out at “abhorrent reports and media exploitation” after the singer’s passing on Wednesday evening in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she began her statement. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”
Cole continued: “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy speaks out: ‘I have been at a complete loss’
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who had been with him in Argentina until a few days before his death, has spoken out about the tragedy.
In a post on her Instagram Stories, Cassidy wrote: “Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss.
“Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.
“Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”
Cheryl describes ‘indescribably painful’ grief
Cheryl Cole, the former X Factor judge who shares son Bear with Liam Payne, has issued a statement following the death of the One Direction singer.
“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she began.
Sellers cashing in on Liam Payne’s death with tacky memorabilia
Online sellers have been quick to create merchandise cashing in on Liam Payne’s death.
From t-shirts that pay tribute to the singer to more unexpected items like memorial Christmas decorations and compact mirrors, a wealth of merchandise has been listed over the past 48 hours.
